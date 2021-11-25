Lennox Lewis gives perfect response to ‘weak era’ Pete Davison analogy

November 25th, 2021

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis gave the perfect response to an analogy aimed at his career regarding comedian and movie star Pete Davidson.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ reeled off a list of the top names he defeated during his career. Top, top names in the business like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

The incident happened when a fan revealed a conversation between him and a friend over Davidson.

The fan said: “I was asked for my take on Pete Davidson’s slay career. I ended up analogizing it to Lennox Lewis’ boxing career.

“What did you do tonight, huh?”

PETE DAVIDSON

The conversation then returned with the friend stating: “Listen, there is no substitute for results. And the dude [Davidsion] has gotten them.

“However, he’s like Lennox Lewis.

“Lennox Lewis was a top heavyweight during a particularly weak era for boxers.

“So am I putting him in the pantheon of heavyweight fighters? – Nah, son, thriving through a weak era hurts his rating.

“Similarly, Peter Davidson is slaying during his era on whiny depressed bitchhood. It limits the amount of credit I can give him.”

The legendary champion hit back over the Saturday Night Live analogy in true Lennox Lewis style when stating: “Week era? I guess you think getting thru Mercer, Morrison, Holyfield, Tyson, Tua, Briggs, Mavrovich, Bruno, Rahman, Golota, McCall, Ruddock, and Klitschko was a walk in the park.

“Try it someday for yourself.”

BE MORE LIKE LENNOX LEWIS

Before the exchange, Lewis gave one of his many Lennoxism’s that keep his half million-plus followers enthralled by the British star and his status in the sport.

“Boxing isn’t about being angrier to be a better fighter. Anger is a distraction in itself. It forces mistakes and distracts the thought process.

“I’m never worried about the angry opponent. Control of self and your opponent is the key to success in the ring.”

ERA

Many a true word gets spoken, especially in this era when many press conferences and media events like the recent one involving Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos go off big time.

Even the pound-for-pound king can get caught up as Canelo Alvarez did in the run-up to defeating Caleb Plant.

The moral of the story? – Be more like Lennox.

