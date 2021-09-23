13-Time National Champion Trinidad Vargas signs management deal

September 23rd, 2021

Split-T Management has announced the signing of amateur standout Trinidad Vargas.

Vargas, of Dallas, Texas, has an incredible amateur resume that culminated with a record of 198-12 and won 13 National Championships.

“I feel that signing with Split-T Management will open doors for me. I know they will do the job for me and I am comfortable with them,” said Vargas.

The 18-year-old Vargas started boxing at age 6 and had his first fight at age 8.

“My father was an amateur boxer and he was my backbone to the sport. He took me to a gym, and when he started teaching me the sport, I fell in love with it,” said Vargas

That spawned the aforementioned amateur career that saw him become a 6x Junior Golden Gloves National Champion, Silver Gloves National Champion; 2017 Junior Open Champion; 2017 Western Regional Champion; 2017 Eastern Regional Champion; 2018 USA Junior Boxer of the Year; 2018 Junior Olympics Champion for which he won the Male Boxer of the Tournament; 2018 Eastern Regional Champion and Western Regional Champion.

Vargas’ great-grandfather was a professional boxer. In his spare-time, Vargas has an interest in cars, in particular JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars. He lists Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as his favorite fighters and is also a fan of Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis.

He is trained by his father Nick Vargas and will debut as a super flyweight in the professional ranks.