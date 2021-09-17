Blair Cobbs sets sights on Conor Benn or Adrien Broner

Rodney Pinz

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs), wants to give the fans a big fight and is targeting Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) and Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KO) as fighters he wishes to face next.

“It is time that I give the fans what they want, a great show, and I want to challenge either Adrien Broner or Conor Benn for my next fight,” said Cobbs, who is ready to face all of the biggest stars in the division. “I know I will stop Broner and I will beat Benn easily, the big question is will either of them fight me.”

“Blair is a fan-favorite and we would love to make a fight with another fighter that gets his fans excited and Broner, as well as Benn, fit that bill,” said Cobbs’ manager, Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He is ready for any level of competition, and we are willing to put Blair in with anyone at any time.”

Cobbs last fought decorated amateur Brad Solomon, whom he stopped in the fifth round in a performance that had fight fans in El Paso, Texas on their feet. Cobbs now wants to take the division by storm.

“I want to show the fans my true skills, and to do that I need an opponent to bring it out of me,” said Cobbs. “I think both of these fights make sense and are realistic, and I have no issue signing a contract to fight, in fact, it is very easy. I beat Ferdinand Kerobyan in his backyard, I can do that again to another fighter as well, or we can fight in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or honestly anywhere – I just like to fight.”