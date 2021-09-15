Prince “Octopus” Dzanie looks to step up after moving to 22-0

September 15th, 2021

Salita Promotions’ newest red-hot bantamweight contender, Prince “Octopus” Dzanie (22-0, 18 KOs), is looking for a marquee fight in North America after stopping Nigerian journeyman Sherif Kareem (9-3, 7 KOs) in five one-sided rounds earlier this month at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Appearing as one of the chief supporting bouts at promoters Jose Mohan and Alex Ntiamoah Boakye’s GH Fight Night, Dzanie (pronounced Johnny) sent a clear message to fans and foes alike that he has past the level of his domestic competition by dominating the entire fight with ripping hooks to the head and body and a steady stream of will-sapping uppercuts.

By round five, Kareem, who had done well just to survive that long by using employing a careful peekaboo defense, began to wilt under the heavy fire and was mercifully rescued as Dzanie continued to pour on the abuse. The official time was not announced.

Fighting for the second time under the Salita Promotions banner after signing with them earlier in 2021, the tall and lanky Dzanie looks to have the kind of strength to compete with any of the 118-lb division’s hardest hitters.

“I felt very strong in the ring,” said Dzanie, post-fight. “I knew I was hurting him with every punch and I knew sooner or later he would fall. I’m ready for a step up to the world-class leagues where I can meet my destiny of becoming world champion!”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita says The Octopus will be bringing his massively powerful gloved tentacles to the US in the near future.

“I believe Dzanie is the best prospect coming out of Africa and has the potential to follow in the footsteps of legends like Azuma Nelson and Ike Quartey,” said Salita. “He mows down opponents because he has the size and strength of a lightweight and no one can take his punches. I’m looking for some very big developments for this young fighter in the very near future. Congratulations to him for a very impressive performance.”