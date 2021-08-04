Jaime Arboleda vs. Jonathan Barros set for Aug 19 in Panama City

August 4th, 2021

Thanks to the generous support of Mexican gambling-industry giants Caliente, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, promoters Sampson Boxing, Best Box and Paco Presents will host the first of a six-event series of professional boxing shows, entitled “Boxeo Caliente,” to be held at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in the El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama, broadcast live internationally on TyC Sports, and in Panama on TV Max.

For the inaugural Boxeo Caliente main event, Panamanian hero and WBA #9 super featherweight Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (16-2, 13 KOs) will take on Argentinean two-time world champion Jonathan “Yoni” Barros (43-7-1, 22 KOs) in a “can’t miss” all-action war over 10 rounds for the WBA Fedebol Super Featherweight Championship.

And in the “all southpaw” 10-round co-main event that night, former Argentinean super middleweight champion Sebastian “La Promesa” Papeschi (17-3, 6 KOs) will face fellow left-hander and dangerous Colombian puncher Dormedes Potes (12-3-1, 9 KOs) of Barranquilla.

In another important televised battle, lightweight Darvin Galeano (10-0, 7 KOs) of Calidonia, Panama, via Monteria, Colombia, will be put to the test against fellow prospect Humberto Galindo (13-1-1, 10 KOs) of Riverside, California, in a 10-round early-crossroads showdown.

Opening the broadcast will be an exciting eight-round featherweight duel between undefeated hometown hero Jose “Magnifico” Nunez (11-0-2, 4 KOs) of Panama City and fellow southpaw Jorge “El Demoledor” Saquinga (10-7-1, 4 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador.

“This first show, like all the shows, will be packed with top South American talent in sensational matchups guaranteed to produce fireworks,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “Thank you to our generous sponsors Caliente. My partners and I are proud to be putting on such a great show that will surely delight the fans around the world and especially from the boxing-rich country of Panama.”

“I am very excited that boxing is reactivating in Panama,” said Carlos Gonzalez of Best Box. “There are many very talented fighters from this area and their time has come to move onto the world stage in these important fights. I thank all my partners on this fantastic series and look forward to a great event to kick it off.”

A series of amateur fights are scheduled to open the show before the professional boxing begins. Sampson Lewkowicz has always been an enthusiastic supporter of amateur boxing programs in South American countries, including the CUBAP tournament he co-sponsors with the WBC annually. One such amateur tournament was won by Uruguay’s Amilcar Vidal, who, fighting under the Sampson Boxing banner, has gone on to become a top-rated contender and American TV favorite.

The second installment of Boxeo Caliente is scheduled for September 10, 2021 with matchups to be announced shortly.