Manny Pacquiao hints three world titles will be on the line for Errol Spence

June 14th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao has hinted that he will get reinstated as WBA “super” welterweight champion by stating “a lot of world titles” will be on the line versus Errol Spence.

Firstly, as WBN reported, Pacquiao is heading back to the MGM Grand for his next bout, in which he will challenge Spence for his WBC and IBF straps.

Pacquiao got initially stripped of the belt he possessed from dethroning Keith Thurman in 2019. The WBA is the WBA, though. And now the organization looks set to give Pacquiao their trinket back.

All in the name of sanctioning fees, no less.

This sad scenario is another indication of why WBN no longer recognizes the World Boxing Association as a significant boxing body.

Nonetheless, Pacquiao will have the championship he deserves and never should have lost in the first place. All he did was focus on helping his people through the pandemic rather than arrange a fight with Yordenis Ugas that the WBA didn’t even order anyway.

It was an eyebrow-raising situation all around.

Back training a full pelt for a three-belt unification of the highest order, Pacquiao is looking flashy already.

“To make boxing easier, do your best not to be flat-footed in training because what you do in training, you can adapt to the fight,” Pacquiao said, according to philstar.com. “

The most important thing is to do in training twice or thrice more than you do in a fight.

“If you do a combination of eight punches in training, you’ll probably do only two or three in a fight, but you’re ready to go all out.”

MANNY PACQUIAO VENUE

On facing Spence, Pacquiao added the important presumption about his title: “It’ll be a good fight. A lot of world titles (sounds like more than two) will be at stake.

“Spence is unbeaten, younger. But I’m confident I have the experience, speed, and power. It was the same trend when I fought [Keith] Thurman.

“In the beginning, he was the favorite, but as people found out how I was training and saw my speed and power hadn’t changed, the odds reversed by the time the fight started.”

Organizers eased fears over a clash with WWE’s SummerSlam event on the same night. Vince McMahon and Triple H moved to assure fans their respective start and finish times wouldn’t collide.

SummerSlam happens at the T-Mobile Arena across the road on the same night Pacquiao headlines his favorite arena in the MGM Grand.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.