Jean Pascal silent on PED haul as Badou Jack plans to punish new foe

June 6th, 2021

Will Hart

Former world champion Jean Pascal came out fighting when a failed drug test was first revealed to scupper his rematch with Badou Jack.

The light-heavyweight vowed to clear his name before a shock revelation came over a fourth substance found in his sample.

If confirmed to be true by VADA, Pascal’s four PED haul will overtake Jarrel Miller as the most steroids found from one boxer.

Days after being noted by WBN’s Dan Rafael, Pascal has not commented.

On the other hand, Jack spoke about the testing in an official capacity for the first time during fight week. “The Ripper” will face a replacement foe in Dervin Colina.

“I’m just thankful that I’m still fighting on Sunday night. Now we have a new opponent, and it’s going to be the same outcome. I’m in great shape, and I can’t wait,” said Jack.

“Colina is just another guy. I respect him for coming in and stepping up as a late replacement. But I was going to win this fight on Sunday, whether it was Pascal or anyone.

JEAN PASCAL FRUSTRATION

“I’m very frustrated about Jean Pascal. But I’m a pro, and I can adjust no matter who is in front of me.

“I’m disappointed because I won the first fight against Pascal, and I waited eighteen months to get my revenge.

“I have a little anger that might get taken out on Colina, but it’s nothing personal, just business. I’m here to take care of business on Sunday night.

“I don’t really care about the title too much. But I really just cared about getting that revenge against Pascal. I waited so long for this, and I could have taken different fights while I waited.

“He’s an undefeated guy, so he’s going to come in here with a lot of confidence, looking to show off his power.

“We’ll be ready, though, regardless of how he comes into the fight. I had great sparring like always, so I’m prepared for what he’s going to bring.”

Jack vs. Colina takes place on Floyd Mayweather’s comeback bill, which has failed to sell all tickets available despite mass publicity.