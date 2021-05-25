Blair Cobbs learning and improving under trainer Freddie Roach

May 25th, 2021

One of the most exciting welterweights in all of boxing returns on June 19, 2021, when Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs), battles decorated amateur and veteran of the sport, Brad Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs).

The ten-round bout, taking place at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center, will air live on DAZN as the first televised fight on the Jaime Munguia vs. Maciej Sulecki card.

“I haven’t fought in over a year and it is time for the most electrifying man in all of boxing to give the fans a show,” said Cobbs in-between rounds at his new home, Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California.

“I wanted a tough opponent, and Brad Solomon is just that. His losses have only been to really good fighters and he has over twice the experience as me as a professional, so I am ready to show the world who I am! It’s time for the Wooo man to get busy.”

“Blair is nearing the point to fight some of the world-ranked fighters, the fans love him, he has a great style, and he is a talented fighter,” said Cobb’s manager, Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing.

“We’re expecting a lot from Blair, and I see him in a big fight amongst one of Golden Boy Promotions best fighters by the end of the year, that is the goal for Blair.”

Cobbs last fought on Valentine’s day weekend of 2020, winning a split decision over Samuel Kotey Neequaye. Cobbs has been out of the ring for a year-plus and has made changes to his team that he feels will help him moving forward in his career.

“I made a decision to move to Hollywood and train with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Gym because I needed a change,” said Cobbs.

“Being in the gym with Freddie every day and seeing all the great fighters and new faces has me excited all over again. I really want to make my legacy known as one of the top guys in the sport.”