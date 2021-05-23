Sam Eggington, Stephen McKenna both victorious in Coventry

May 23rd, 2021

Hennessy Sports

Birmingham’s Sam Eggington saw off the teak-tough Mexican Carlos Molina over twelve hard-fought rounds to win the Vacant WBC Silver Middleweight Championship at the Coventry Skydome Arena.

Eggington, 27, knew he would be in a battle with Molina, who had never been stopped 50 fights and had prepared hard at the famous Eastside Gym with renowned trainer John Pegg.

The hard work paid off as Eggington registered his first victory over a Mexican opponent and, with the new belt, will gain a top ten ranking with the WBC as he closes in on a dream World title shot.

In a two-and-fro battle, the action rarely stopped, and both landed hurtful-looking shots but not managing to land anything decisive. Eggington looked bigger and stronger, but Molina was constantly throwing and moving on his feet.

Eggington kept busy landing good solid jabs to rack up the points leading to the judges’ all scoring the fight in his favor with scores of 116-112, 119-109, 117-111.

He said afterward, “I can see why the likes of Chavez, Jr., Mike Alvarado, and James Kirkland couldn’t stop him and had trouble against him. I knew Mexicans were tough, but that was a good solid test for me. He was experienced and knew how to shrug things off. The win really puts me up there in the WBC rankings. I know I’m getting very close to a World title shot now. I’m happy to box at middleweight or super-welter, wherever and whenever the best opportunities present themselves.

STEPHEN MCKENNA

Red hot Irish ace Stephen McKenna didn’t waste any time against Poland’s Damian Haus. He made it another sensational stoppage to take his record to a perfect 8 fights and 8 knockouts, with five of them coming in the first round. McKenna smashed away at Haus’s body and, with heavy chopping right hands, broke him up before the referee stepped in.

Kaisee Benjamin won his Eliminator for the British Welterweight title after his opponent Martin Harkin didn’t come out for the eighth round after dropping in the seventh round with a hard body shot.

In a real pulsating all-action fight, Coventry fight favorite River Wilson-Bent overcomes Derby rival George Farrell with an eye-catching stoppage in the fifth round.

PITTERS

Former British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters made a hard-hitting return to the ring to defeat the tough and durable Jermaine Springer. In the fourth round, Pitters hurt Springer with a big right that caused the referee to jump in and wave it off.

Sevenoaks middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jr. outboxed the tough Paul Cummings with some silky skills and beautiful combination punching to win on points.

Birmingham middleweight Idris Virgo has pushed the full six-round distance against the experienced Lewis van Poetsch but won comfortably on a score of 60-54.

In his second pro outing, Irish talent Brett McGinty saw off Oldbury’s Dwain Grant winning every round on the scorecards. The Donegal prospect was too quick and sharp for Grant, landing an accurate left jab and pinning Grant to the ropes and working his body with the trademark vicious hooks.

Brighton’s big-hitting heavyweight talent Tommy Welch opened the show and quickly destroyed Lithuanian Dmitrij Kalinovskij. Welch, the son of former British, Commonwealth, and World Title challenger Scott made his pro-debut last December and followed that up with another devastating performance, dropping Kalinovskij three times before the referee waved it off.