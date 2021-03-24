Change of opponent for ex-Anthony Joshua sparring partner Joey Dawejko

Ed Mulholland

Heavyweight favorite Joey Dawejko will now take on veteran Joe Jones in the headline bout of big night of boxing on Saturday, April 3rd at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.

“Clash of the Titans” The card is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Dawejko of Philadelphia, has a record of 20-8-4 with 11 knockouts.

The 30 year-old Dawejko is a former Junior World Amateur champion, and is now a 12 year-professional who has wins over Ricardo Johnson (1-0), John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), Enobong Umolhette (9-2), Natu Visinia (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1) and Kelvin Nunez (15-0).

Dawejko is looking to get back in the win column as he is coming off a loss to undefeated contender Frank Sanchez on March 7, 2020 in Brooklyn.

Jones of Jersey City, New Jersey has a record of 11-3 with eight knockouts.

The 25 year-old is a eight-year professional who has a first-round knockout over previously undefeated Montez Brown (8-0) to his credit.

In six-round bouts:

Nahir Albright (10-1, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ battles Dante Cox (6-1, 4 KOs) of Elkridge, MD in a lightweight out.

Benny Sinakin (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Afumwa King (2-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY in a light heavyweight affair.

Mike Hilton (10-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ battles Twon Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma City in cruiserweight fight.

Matthew Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York will take Luis Eduardo Florez (25-18, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

New RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Kevin Womack (9-20-4, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, MD in a welterweight bout.

Rasheen Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nestor Robledo (7-11-2) Of Georgetown, Texas in a featherweight fight.

Tahmir Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Andres Abarca (2-3) of Normandy Park, Washington in a welterweight contest.

Jahdon Ervin of St. Clair, PA will make his pro debut against Kareem Gladney (0-3) in a middleweight bout.



Tickets are $250 for VIP, $150 for Front Row; $100 for Ringside and $75 for General Admission and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell is at 7 PM

All Covid-19 Protocols will be followed, and masks must be worn at all times.