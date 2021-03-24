AIBA Youth World Champs: 487 boxers from 66 nations register for event

Following the registration deadline for the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, the impressive number of 66 nations registered at the event.

The number of registered female boxers excluding the reserves is 160, while 327 male athletes are to attend the event. The total number of registered boxers is 487, which is higher than in the previous 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships.

The first AIBA Championships of the year is to be held in Kielce, Poland on April 10-24. Boxers who were born in 2002 and in 2003 are eligible to compete in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships which has been postponed from November 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemics.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine will take part in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships from Europe in April.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Tajikistan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan confirmed their participation from the strong Asian continent in the upcoming AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guyana, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela will be the nations from the American Confederation. The Central African Republic, DR Congo, Gambia, Morocco, Sierra Leone and Swaziland registered to attend from the African continent.

The registered countries also include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Iceland, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone and Swaziland who have never competed at any of the previous AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships.

‘AIBA leadership, LOC and all participants are eagerly waiting for the Championships, which will take place soon in Poland. No doubts that the event will be conducted on the highest level in accordance with all safety measures. Most of all our athletes need the opportunity to perform on the international level to try their skills. Many current boxing stars have started their way from Youth World Championships, so we can’t underestimate the importance of it for young generation of boxers.’ AIBA President Mr. Kremlev claimed.

The number of the registered boxers per weight categories excluding reserve athletes:

Women’s 48kg: 21 boxers

Women’s 51kg: 17 boxers

Women’s 54kg: 19 boxers

Women’s 57kg: 19 boxers

Women’s 60kg: 21 boxers

Women’s 64kg: 21 boxers

Women’s 69kg: 11 boxers

Women’s 75kg: 14 boxers

Women’s 81kg: 7 boxers

Women’s +81kg: 10 boxers

Men’s 49kg: 23 boxers

Men’s 52kg: 35 boxers

Men’s 56kg: 36 boxers

Men’s 60kg: 44 boxers

Men’s 64kg: 39 boxers

Men’s 69kg: 38 boxers

Men’s 75kg: 33 boxers

Men’s 81kg: 33 boxers

Men’s 91kg: 23 boxers

Men’s +91kg: 23 boxers