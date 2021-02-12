EXCLUSIVE: ‘The only US world heavyweight champ!’ wants Fury or AJ

Don King

Trevor Bryan is hailing himself as ‘the only US world heavyweight champion’ – and who is anyone to argue with the six-foot-four-inch bruiser?

The 31-year-old battered ex-WBC ruler Bermane Stiverne late last month to claim a ‘regular’ version of the top division crown WBN does not deem a recognized title.

But none-the-less, Bryan is now in line for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship as a mandatory contender.

Only behind Oleksandr Usyk in the pecking order, the American is set up for whoever holds all the 200 pounds plus marbles by 2023.

Bryan is looking forward to the challenge after beating Stiverne in controversial circumstances.

Stiverne took a ranking at the eleventh hour after belt holder Mahmoud Charr could not make the journey due to the pandemic.

Charr, in theory, should be next without a doubt. A ruling is in place for a clash before May this year.

Speaking to WBN, Bryan has promised to adhere to any rules laid down by his organization.

Firstly, Bryan answered how he felt about winning the Stiverne fight with a late-round stoppage.

“It feels amazing,” Bryan exclusively told World Boxing News. “To be the only American heavyweight champion of the world is amazing.

“It’s great to fall along the lines of the greats that held this legendary championship in the oldest sanctioning body.

“I’m the heavyweight champion of the world here in America. Now it’s time to make a statement and start my legacy.

“Bermane was one of my toughest opponents. He’s a hard-punching ex-world champion himself.

“He stepped foot in the ring, so despite what they say, you can’t take that away from him.”

On what’s next for him, Bryan added: “Whoever the WBA and Don King put in front of me. I will fight them. I am not ducking anyone.”

HEAVYWEIGHT PATH

The fight taking up column inches in the UK is a massive British heavyweight battle for the undisputed crown.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will trade blows for the honor in the next twelve months. Bryan gave his input.

“Fury vs. Joshua should make out to be a great fight. It’s two big men with skills and talent willing to put it all on the line.







“May the best man win. But I absolutely can’t wait for the winner. I want to match my skills with one of those two champions.

“I look forward to fighting either one of these champions. Right now, we are the top three heavyweight champions at this point.

“All my focus is to fight either one of them (Fury or Joshua).

“They are the top champions of the world and on my path to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’ve already dreamed it. I’m just waiting for my chance to make it a reality,” he concluded.

