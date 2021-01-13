WBN AWARDS 2020: Alexander Povetkin brutal shot wins best knockout

A devastating uppercut knockout by Alexander Povetkin over Dillian Whyte has been named World Boxing News Stoppage of 2020.

Povetkin picked himself off the canvas in Eddie Hearn’s back garden to wiped out Whyte with a stunning blow during the summer.

In the process, the Russian ended any hopes Whyte held of contesting a world heavyweight title.

A shocked Hearn spoke afterward about the chances of a rematch that remains pending.

“We have a rematch clause. That was the first thing that Dillian said when he came out, ‘Get me that rematch, get me that rematch.’

“It was a heavy knockdown. He’s going to have to take his rest. Povetkin is mandatory now, but he won’t be called.

“The only person to get called to negotiate with the winner of Fury vs. Wilder was Dillian Whyte.

“So we will exercise that rematch clause, and we will look to make that happen before the end of the year.”

As it turned out, 2020 wasn’t possible after Povetkin contracted Covid-19 and spent time in hospital.

Promoter Andriy Ryabinskiy updated WBN back in November.

“Sasha has been released from the hospital today. He is now getting treatment at home,” promoter Ryabinskiy exclusively told World Boxing News.

“His doctor considers him to be stable. Sasha feels good right now, but it will definitely take some time for him to recover fully.

“He will not be starting any boxing training earlier than two to three weeks from now,” he added.

KNOCKOUT

We await a new date. In the meantime, Povetkin takes the accolade for what was an awesome knockout punch.

Watch it below.

