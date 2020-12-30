Undefeated Bantamweight Dylan Price returns Jan 16 at Elevations Event Center

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Dylan Price kicks off the New Year in a headlining role as he rematches veteran Samuel Gutierrez in a six-round bout on Saturday, January 16tth at Elevations Event Center (51 9th Street) in Chester, Pa.

The event is promoted by RDR Promotions. RDR Promotions is the only promotion to stage an event during the Covid-19 Shutdown. This will be the 3rd show promoted by RDR Promotions and 2nd during the Covid-19 Restriction Period. RDR ran a successful event on November 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Price of Sicklerville, New Jersey. has a record of 11-0 with eight knockouts, and he took an eight-round unanimous decision over Gutierrez on July 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 22 year-old is a four year professional who is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Jose Rodriguez on November 7th in Philadelphia.

Gutierrez of Mexico has a record of 16-28-6 with six knockouts.

At 32 years old, Gutierrez has been a pro for for 14 years and has wins over Ruben Montoya (10-0-1), Moises Calleros (20-5-1), Montoya (12-2-1) & Juan Leija (11-1-1). Gutierrez is coming off a loss to undefeated Joahnys Argilagos on October 17th in Miami.

In the six-round co-feature, junior welterweight Shinard Bunch takes on Dieumerci Nzau in a junior welterweight bout.

Bunch of Trenton, NJ, has a record of 10-1 with nine knockouts.

The 21 year-old is a two year pro, who has been very active as he has amassed 11 fights in a 19 month span. Bunch is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Christian Danilo Guido on November 7th in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Nzau of Silver Spring, Maryland has a record of 11-13 with eight knockouts.

Nzau, 32 years-old is a 12-year professional is coming off a decision loss to Daiyann Butt on November 7th in Philadelphia.





Also in a six-round bout, Nafear Charles (5-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts, Tahmir Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights David Veras Pena (0-3-1) of Annapolis, MD in a welterweight contest.

Jerrod Miner (1-11-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Edgar Joe Cortes (6-6-1) of Vineland, NJ in a bantamweight fight.