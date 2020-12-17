Birthday boy Manny Pacquiao sees options expand for ring return in 2021

MP8

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has a shortlist of three for what is expected to be his career’s final fights in 2021 and 2022.

At this point, that trio is no secret. Pacquiao wants to fight Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, and Conor McGregor before walking away for good.

Possible clashes in the Middle East, Las Vegas, and even Manila are being touted for the ‘Pacman’ who turns 42 today.

Pacquiao faces a tough ask to get huge Pay Per View bouts over the line against Spence or Crawford. There’s also the possibility of the pair fighting each other.

This would leave Pacquiao out in the cold.

Luckily, the Senator has two suitors eyeing him up, one of which is multi-weight ruler and pound for pound star Mikey Garcia.

The other is former two-time world welterweight belt-holder, Shawn Porter.

‘Showtime’ spoke to Brian Custer on his popular podcast to discuss his plans to offer Pacquiao an alternative option.

Porter sees himself as the biggest threat to the eight-division superstar and believes the fight could become a reality.

“I have the greatest chance out of all the guys out there at beating Manny Pacquiao,” Porter told Custer. “I think I have the opportunity to make the fight with Manny Pacquiao more exciting than anybody else out there in the welterweight division.

“For me, I think I have the best opportunity to beat him. I also think I have the opportunity to make it the most exciting fight of the year.

“It will be the fight of the year,” he concluded:

MANNY PACQUIAO NEXT

Fans are clamoring to see Pacquiao battle, Crawford or Spence, though. Even the top welterweight stars in the division are second-best to Floyd Mayweather, though.

The vast majority of Pacquiao’s own countrymen would trade everything on the table for a rematch with the ‘Money’ man. Sadly for them, it just won’t happen.

Mayweather has moved on to competing in celebrity bouts ahead of his exhibition early next year. Pacquiao, on the other hand, has unfinished business in the professional game.

Whether it’s Porter, Garcia, Crawford, or Spence next, it’s going to be one hot ticket!

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.