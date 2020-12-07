Boxing Nutrition: Foods high in uric acid that could cause gout

By Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman updates with a Boxing Nutrition tutorial on what foods are high in uric acid.

Various factors contribute to the excessive development of uric acid in the blood. These can range from obesity to kidney problems to diuretic or immunosuppressant use.

Various foods too can contribute to the excessive formation of uric acid in the blood. If you suffer from gout, knowing the foods that contain high levels of purines can help you avoid these foods and prevent a gout attack.

Meat – Out of all foods that are high in purines, meat is ranked the highest. Organ meats, such as liver, heart, kidney and brain, contain the most amount of purines.

If you suffer with gout, you should completely avoid the consumption of organ meats and red meats, such as, beef and pork. Bacon contains high levels of purine, and, therefore, should be strictly avoided. Poultry, such as, chicken and turkey can be consumed only in moderation.

Seafood – Seafood should be avoided as this too contains high purine levels. Shellfish such as crab, lobster, and shrimp, sardines, tuna, mackerel, herring, halibut and salmon are some seafood that contains high purine levels.

Vegetables – Although certain vegetables are high in purines, they are not as high as in organ meats and seafood. However, avoiding them or using them in moderation can be beneficial in keeping gout attacks at bay. Some vegetables with high purines are mushrooms, black gram, beans, peas, lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, aubergine and spinach.

Yeast – Any food item that contains yeast should be avoided as this too contains high purine levels. Various alcoholic beverages, especially beer and breads contain excessively high amounts of purines. Gout patients should avoid these completely to prevent attacks of gout.

Fruits – There are also a number of fruits high in purines. These include dried fruits such as dates and figs, and fresh fruits such as bananas, avocado, apples, kiwi fruit, gooseberry and pineapple, etc.