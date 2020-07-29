Alberto Palmetta vs Tre’Sean Wiggins tops Battle at the Beach 3

Christy Martin Promotions and Payne Boxing series are adding TWO title bouts to the hard-hitting action in Daytona Beach August 15 at the Cean Center.

The WBA International Welterweight title match is the main event battle, Alberto Palmetta vs Tre’Sean Wiggins.

Plus the WBA Fedalatin Super Welterweight title matches Francisco Torres vs Cleotis Pendarvis.

“These are some great, exciting matches,” Christy Martin said. “Tre’Sean Wiggins is on a mission to stop Palmetta, who is determined to leave with the title.

“And I expect a good scrap from Torres and Pendarvis.”

Catch the title matches and the rest of the explosive action of Battle at the Beach 3 via livestream by TYC Sports International TV Argentina.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or from fighters. Tickets are priced at $42 general admission; $62 and $102 floor seating, and four person VIP tables, $408.

Christy Martin Promotions will be social distancing, supplying masks for spectators and checking temperatures.