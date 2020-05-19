Tyson Fury has completed boxing, but there’s a big reason he fights on

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has outlined his desire to continue fighting despite completing boxing by winning every single belt on offer at the top level.

The WBC heavyweight champion, who reigned as IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO before being stripped without ever losing, says he has nothing left to prove.

But due to mental issues in the past, ‘The Gypsy King’ wants to carry on as long as possible in order to keep himself on the right track.

Battles with drink and drugs put Fury in a dark place for some time, culminating in a suicidal episode which ultimately changed his life.

Now, refreshed and rejuvenated after losing ten stone in weight, the 31-year-old is back on top of the world after defeating Deontay Wilder.

“I’ve won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done. All finished. Considered the best. Done,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“I’ve achieved more than any active heavyweight alive today. No-one can come close to what I’ve achieved.

“I’m happy with where I am in my career and what I’m doing. If I never have another boxing fight, I’ll be happy. I’ve completed the game.”

TYSON FURY vs WILDER III

Fury, like the rest of us, has to wait out the arrival of coronavirus, with a tentative date for the third fight with Wilder set for the end of 2020.

Despite previously stating his desire to get out of boxing in ‘two or three fights’, the undefeated top division ruler is willing to prolong his career.

“If I don’t box again, I’m happy. But if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we’re going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders.

“Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing and continuing.

“I’m not boxing for money or for fame, I ain’t boxing for a belt. I’m boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it.”







TYSON FURY ON TOP

He concluded: “Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all. But I box now because I love boxing. I’ve been doing it all my life.

“Why walk away when I’m still only young?

“Hopefully I box until I have a good sit down with all the team. We all decide it’s time to walk away. While I’m on top and then sail away into the sunset.

“Then who knows what will happen after that?”