Frank Warren: Daniel Dubois is fighting for belts which headlined UK PPV

WBN Staff

📸 Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Daniel Dubois can win a ninth title in just his 14th bout when he locks horns with Japanese contender Kyotaro Fujimoto in the English capital.

‘Triple D’ has made huge progress this year with his most impressive victory the demolition of another promising heavyweight in Nathan Gorman.

The undefeated Brit is looking for win number five this year.

His opponent, a former kickboxer, has won 21 of his 22 bouts since crossing over in 2011. Along the way, he’s picked up three belts. This includes the Japanese heavyweight title.

However on December 21, he’ll be fighting outside of his native for the first time with the Copper Box Arena hosting the event.

Dubois, who looks to add the WBC Silver strap to his collection. He also has the chance to break into the WBA rankings.

The 22-year-old is easily the most exciting prospect in the Queensbury ranks. Perhaps the most exciting in British boxing.

2019 has been a year of huge upsets so Dubois is aware Fujimoto could throw a spanner in the works.

Promoter Frank Warren was quick to point out the dangers of the fight. The Hall of Famer also offered an eye-opening comment on the straps Dubois is competing for.

“This is all about continually increasing Daniel’s experience levels against tough opposition. He has made huge and rapid strides in a short space of time. Fujimoto will present the ideal and a legitimate test at this point in time,” Warren said.

“Daniel cannot afford to underestimate Fujimoto and I am sure he won’t. Fujimoto is ranked highly by the WBA who, incidentally, is the only governing body not to include Daniel in their top 15.







RANKING

“So hopefully, this is another box he will be able to tick with an impressive performance on December 21. A win here will see Daniel ranked by all the major organizations.

“It has been a big year for Daniel and the combined record of his last three opponents stood at 49-1. Daniel completed his work in under 10 full rounds of action.

“We shouldn’t overlook what Daniel is fighting for here because the WBC Silver and WBO International belts have been the headline prize on pay-per-view shows staged in the UK in recent times.

“He is the established pathway towards a shot at the world title, which is the direction Daniel is heading in as we move towards 2020.”