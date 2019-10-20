German Rodolfo Orozco snapped up by Sampson Boxing

RINGSIDE

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of Mexican super lightweight contender German Rodolfo “Sinaloita” Orozco to a promotional contract.

20-year-old Orozco (24-2-3, 17 KOs) hails from Guamuchil, Sinaloa, Mexico. He turned professional shortly before his 16th birthday and has fought exclusively in his homeland to this point in his career.

Orozco is 9-0-1 in his last 10 fights and holds a shutout unanimous decision over former world-title challenger Cosme Rivera in July of this year. In his most recent ring appearance he scored a seventh-round stoppage over popular Mexican contender Nery Saguilan two weeks ago.

“I am honored to have signed with a promoter who has helped so many Mexican fighters become champions,” said Orozco. “I am looking forward to fighting in the United States against the best challengers. I will be world champion one day.”

Orozco’s manager, Javier Landeros, says he’s been waiting patiently for his young prospect to strengthen and mature before bringing him to Lewkowicz.

“We knew we were going to sign with Sampson as the promoter and Fernando Dominguez as the agent from the start,” said Landeros. “German has grown into a strong and talented fighter who is ready for the challenges he needs to become a contender and champion. I trust Sampson to help guide us to big fights internationally, where he can show the world the newest talent from Mexico.”

Lewkowicz says he’s eager to get Orozco fighting in the US and building his name as a prospect to watch next year.

“Sinaloita Orozco is a very talented boxer with great potential and his manager Javier Landeros and Fernando Dominguez are good and honest men who care very much for their fighters,” said Lewkowicz. “I look forward to bringing this young prospect to the United States where he can start his climb to the world-class. They are a good team and I’m happy to be working with them.”