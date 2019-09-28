David Avanesyan takes out Kerman Lejarraga in one round of rematch

World Boxing News

David Avanesyan scored a repeat win over Kerman Lejarraga but this time in much quicker fashion at the Bilbao Arena in Spain.

‘Ava’ defended his European welterweight title for the first time after Lejarraga had exercised a rematch clause.

Back in March, the UK-based Russian had stopped the home fighter in nine rounds.

It took him less than one in the return.

Putting Lejarraga on the canvas within two minutes, Avanesyan followed up with another onslaught.

Hitting the deck again, Lejarraga was waved off by the referee, maybe a little prematurely in the end.

It may not have mattered further down the stretch as it seems Avanesyan has his number.

Avanesyan could now move on to a higher profile defense against Josh Kelly after a bout between the pair fell apart late last year.

At the time, manager Neil Marsh was fuming as Kelly pulled out at the eleventh hour.

“They say Josh is ill but it’s questionable to me,” Marsh told World Boxing News back in December.

“It’s obvious Josh and Adam (Booth, trainer) know his career is on the line and they want no part of it.

“There’s definitely been a nervousness about Josh Kelly and his team’s behaviour. Now this has happened.

“We thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport for the opportunity. But we’d like to apologise to the Sky Sports viewers as the fight is off.

“David Avenesyan was in the best shape of his life and we knew he would beat Josh Kelly.

“I’m absolutely gutted, as you can imagine. David and his trainer Carl Greaves has wasted weeks in camp for a pull-out.”







HOPES

Since Marsh raged to WBN, both sides have clashed on social media and in separate interviews.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has also spoken on making another attempt at getting Avanesyan vs Kelly over the line.

There’s potential for December, but it may take a big offer to bring Avanesyan and Marsh back to the table.

Especially with the added bonus of the European title.