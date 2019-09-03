Unstoppable Vasyl Lomachenko: Is undisputed inevitable?

Ringside

Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko put a clinical performance and retained his WBO and WBA lightweight titles along with vacant WBC crown.

After 12 rounds in London’s O2 Arena, he managed to beat Luke Campbell by unanimous decision. Lomachenko, said John Pentin Boxing Betting Tips expert at a leading UK sport site, confirmed that he is the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter as he became the undisputed champion in his category.

Campbell wasn’t able to provide more than fleeting moments in the opening session. Lomachenko confirmed his highly rated reputation in the later stages of the match.

The challenger suffered a knockdown in the 11th round. Vasyl had his moments in the last round as well as he provided a fierce attack to his rival.

Eventually, the judges were clear as he gave Lomachenko the nod by scores 118-109 and 119-108 twice.

In his amateur career, Lomachenko enjoyed 396 wins from 397 bouts. He managed to avenge his only defeat twice.

‘Loma’ failed in his first attempt to win the world title after turning professional as he got defeated by Orlando Salido. However, in his next fight, he managed to win the featherweight crown after beating Gary Russel Jr, which was his first defeat.

Lomachenko added two more world titles – lightweight and super featherweight – no later than his 11th paid bout.

Now, it seems inevitable that Lomachenko will go after Richard Commey’s IBF belt in a bid to become undisputed at 135.

Luke Campbell also had a successful amateur career as he is the Gold medal winner at the London Olympics in 2012.

However, after a surprising defeat against Yvan Mendy back in 2015, Campbell relocated to Miami. His career had its ups and downs. Eventually, he made changes in his team and earned the chance to fight Lomachenko.

The defending champion started the fight on the back foot, while one of Campbell’s shots landed to his head. However, that wasn’t something too serious. Vasyl opened the second round on the front foot and pinned his opponent against the ropes.

In the third round, we saw some good shots, while the Brit had his final say in the round with his uppercut. However, in the upcoming round, Campbell needed to defend as the champion found his rhythm. Fifth round brought some offensive boxing by Lomachenko as he gathered pace.

Campbell somehow managed to back off that attack, but Vasiliy took another initiative which was stopped by the bell. Lomachenko’s three-punch combination put Campbell on the ropes, but the Brit answered back with counter hooks.







UNANIMOUS

At the start of the second round, the champion got into the trouble as Campbell landed a huge right hand, but Lomachenko recovered quickly. Eighth round didn’t bring too much excitement and the ninth was a quiet one as well. Both fighters got tired by the 10th round, but Lomas seemed to march to the victory.

He was fresh enough for the championship rounds, and brought down Campbell with a body shot, but that wasn’t enough to get the job done. The champion attacked in the final round as well, but Luke refused to go down. The clear dominance in the match was enough for judges to make a unanimous decision.

This was Lomachenko’s 14th victory in his 15 professional matches, while Campbell suffered his third defeat in 23 bouts. If you fancy betting on professional boxing matches, there are plenty of great options.