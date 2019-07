World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides live results from the O2 Arena as Daniel Dubois battles Nathan Gorman for the vacant British heavyweight title.

In the co-feature, Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce faces world-rated American and former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

RESULTS:

Ex-amateur star Willy Hutchinson moved to 9-0 with a dominant six-round victory over Josip Perkovic. The Scottish light-heavyweight went the distance for only the third time in his career.

In front of many travelling supporters, ex-MMA star Florian Marku stopped Tommy Broadbent in round four of their welterweight bout. Marku recorded his fourth win in the paid ranks since switching codes.

Frank Warren’s heavyweight signing Jonathan Palata wasted no time impressing his new promoter. Palata haled Ferenc Zsalek in just over a minute of the first round.

Hamzah Sheeraz did similar to Scott James as the middleweight improved to 9-0.

Micky Burke got his pro career off and running as the welterweight out-pointed Michael Williams.

Lightweight Mark Chamberlain put Sergio Gonzalez on the canvas twice in the first round but had to settle for a decision after four. Chamberlain is now 3-0.

In the opener, super featherweight Jake Pettitt dropped Elvis Guillen on his way to a four-round points victory.

Prior to the televised bouts, bantamweight Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann pushed his early C.V. to 2-0.

Remaining bouts:

12 – heavyweight

Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings

12 – middleweight

Liam Williams v Karim Achour

12 – heavyweight

Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman

(vacant BBBofC British Heavyweight Title)

10 – super featherweight

Archie Sharp v Jordan McCorry

10 – super flyweight

Sunny Edwards v Hiram Gallardo

