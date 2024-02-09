Heavyweight Tsotne Rogava returns Feb 15 in San Jacinto

2020 Ukraine Olympian, undefeated heavyweight Tsotne Rogava (4-0, 4 KOs), will headline for the first time Thursday night, February 15, on the “Punches and Punchlines” card at Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California.

“Punches and Punchlines”, presented by Toro Promotions, Inc., House of Pain and Black House Boxing, will be the first pro boxing event at Soboba Casino in nearly five years.

Born in Georgia, Rogava lived for several years in Ukraine until moving last year to Marina del Rei, California. The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava successfully transitioned to boxing from his world class Muay Thai and kickboxing career, highlighted by his three-time IFMA World title-winning performances in Muay Thai as an amateur, along with an ACB kickboxing crown.

Rogava is trained by Hall of Famer Joe Goossen, who favorably compares Rogova to Tyson Fury, style-wise, because of their enormous size yet athletic movement on their feet. The 30-year-old Rogova is coming off a devastating knockout of previously undefeated Dante Williams halfway through the opening round this past January 4th at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Rogova takes on upset-minded John Shipman (5-5, 2 KOs), of Dallas, in the six-round main event.

In the co-featured event, Temecula, CA super lightweight Jimmie “El Chingon” Nunez (5-2, 5 KOs) faces an attacking Kenekuk De La Rosa (2-1, 1 KO), of Phoenix, in a six-rounder.

Undefeated Nicaraguan super featherweight prospect Nilo Guerrero (7-0, 6 KOs), faces Dan Hernandez (3-4, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout. Guerrero, 23, is a freakishly tall boxer with a long reach for his weight class, who was the 2016 Nicaraguan Youth National Champion. He now fights out of Coachella, California.

“With Dave’s (Trujillo, House of Pain) love and enthusiasm for the sport and with mine and Whit’s (Haydon/Toro Promotions) experience in the business, we are looking to establish HOP and Toro Promotions as one of the top prospect-building promotional teams in Southern California,” House of Pain’s Cesar Garcia said. “We are looking forward to presenting boxing with a little vibe as (comedian) Jerry Garcia will not only have a small set during an intermission, but he will introduce each fight.”

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard, all in four-round matches, are Temecula cruiserweight prospect David Longoria (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Jason “El Crazy Horse” Lara, of Boyle Heights, CA; Perris, CA lightweight William King (5-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Giovanny Meza (0-6), and Temecula heavyweight Ian “The Captain” Morgan (1-2, 0 KOs) vs. Terrance Brown 1-5 (0 KOs).

Priced at $125.00 (VIP), $85.00 (Premium) and $65.00 (general admission), reserved tickets are available to purchase online at www.soboba.com.