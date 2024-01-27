Mykquan Williams in line for big fights at 140 after solid win

DiBella Entertainment fighter “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams sought to put on a breakout performance when he stepped into the ring last week in Plant City, FL, versus Luis Feliciano and he delivered, stopping his previously undefeated adversary in the sixth round.

Trained by longtime coach Paul Cichon out of Manchester Ring of Champions Society boxing gym near his hometown of East Hartford, CT, Williams captured the vacant WBA Continental Americas Gold Super Lightweight Title, improving to 20-0-2 (9 KOs).

Headlining on ProBoxTV, Williams came in as the betting underdog, but he quickly began to dominate the contest. He established a stiff and consistent jab while using deft footwork to avoid Feliciano’s offense. Round two set the stage for the rest of the fight, with Williams knocking down Feliciano twice.

A jab-straight right combination put Feliciano on unsteady legs and a follow-up barrage dropped him. Feliciano rose to his feet, but Williams immediately sent him back to the canvas with the same combination. The 25-year-old Williams spent the next few rounds applying pressure and outboxing his foe with accurate combinations and counter shots.

Halfway through the sixth frame, Williams caught Feliciano with a compact overhand right to the side of the head. After Feliciano staggered into the ropes, a few more rights and a left uppercut felled him again. Referee Frank Santori Jr. assessed that Feliciano was in no condition to continue and the fighter from Las Vegas returned home with a 17-1 (8 KOs) record.

“I felt really good about the win,” said Williams, who is managed by International Boxing Hall of Famer Jackie Kallen. “After the fight, I was overwhelmed with happiness and just grateful to have had the opportunity to showcase my skills on ProBoxTV facing a solid, undefeated fighter.

“I thought it was a good stoppage,” Williams continued. “Feliciano was hurt. I stunned him early in the second round then dropped him a couple of times.

“Over the next few rounds, I was just kind of poking a lot and outboxing him. Then, in the sixth, I happened to run him into something. I used a jab to set up a short, chopping right hook.

I made him stumble toward the ropes, and then I jumped on Feliciano to finish him with a third knockdown. It was a great night, and a great victory. I thought I looked good as far as my performance, and I’m just looking forward to the next one.”

“In a career-best performance, Mykquan showed the potential to become a world champion and that he is a force to be reckoned with at 140 pounds,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“Mykquan has been with DiBella Entertainment from the beginning of his career and I have watched him grow from a burgeoning talent into a full-fledged world-class contender. In a division as stacked as super lightweight, I look forward to bringing him the right opportunities to reach his ultimate goal of a world title.”