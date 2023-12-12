Batyrzhan Jukembayev learning from watching Terence Crawford

Batyrzhan Jukembayev takes on Mohamed Mimoune in the main event of Wednesday Night Fights in Plant City, Florida live on ProBox TV.

The Kazakh super lightweight comes off a dubious split decision win against Hugo Alberto Roldan on WNF this past September. He was down on the canvas in the first round but fought back to decide on ten.

Frenchman Mimoune put in a destructively dominant performance on his last WNF appearance, knocking out Steven Galeano in the sixth round in Kissimmee, Florida five months ago.

“Mimoune is a great fighter with a lot of experience,” Jukembayev said. “Styles make fights. I’m expecting Mimoune to be at his best and we can make a great fight for the fans. I like boxing on ProBox, it gives me a great opportunity to fight on TV and showcase myself around the world. For example, all my friends and family watched my last fight on the app live, which is great for them because I’m away from home a lot and they couldn’t pick up a lot of my previous fights.

“I’m training out of Las Vegas right now, we spent this camp with [Brain] BoMac [McIntyre]. It is difficult to maintain a life balance but boxing is my life, you have to make these sacrifices. I won’t stop until I become a world champion. To keep some sort of balance in my life I will spend most of my time in between camps with my family in Kazakhstan, sometimes go horse riding in the mountains, which is very popular in Kazakhstan.”

Jukembayev (21-1, 16 KOs) had fought exclusively in Canada until losing on his American debut to Subriel Matias just over two and a half years ago. The Kazakh had built a reputation as a brawling knockout-style fighter.

“When I first got into boxing I loved watching Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao,” Jukembayev added. “But now I’m watching and learning a lot more from Terence Crawford.

“It is making me adapt. Fans in Plant City can expect fireworks every time I get in the ring, but they will see something a little different this time.”