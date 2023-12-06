George Acosta, Richard Medina talk Saturday night clash

Super featherweights George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) of Whittier, CA, and Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) from San Antonio, TX, are scheduled to meet this Saturday, December 9, 2023, on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card.

Both fighters are eager to show their worth as they discuss their recent preparations. New Blood will take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

The 10-round main event will feature Brandon “Leon” Benitez (20-2, 8 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico, vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, for the WBO / NABO featherweight title. Also on the card will be WBC super flyweight Interim world champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) of Los Angeles, CA, squaring off against Mayela Perez (19-26-4, 10 KOs) of Saltillo, Mexico.

Here is what Acosta had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Medina, fighting on FOX Deportes, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Being that this is going to be one of my toughest fights, I’ve taken my training to the next level. I had some great sparring and I’m in excellent shape, fully prepared to put on a great show. My strength and conditioning was fantastic, I’m ready to go.

On his upcoming fight with Richard Medina:

“Medina is a fighter, like me, with only one loss. He’s coming into this fight with something to prove. This is going to be an all-action fight because we both need to keep winning to get to the next level in this division. I’m expecting him to be in great shape, so I’m prepared to go the full eight rounds.”

On making his FOX Deportes television debut:

“Fighting on FOX will be a great opportunity for me to get some televised exposure. I have a lot of family and friends that will be tuning in. It’s always important to put on exciting fights on TV, so I’ll be letting my hands go. This will not be a boring fight, that I can assure.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A win against Medina will help me get to a bigger fight at super featherweight. Since I’ve moved down from lightweight, I feel the difference and I’m much bigger and stronger. A tremendous amount of doors will open up with a victory.”

Here is what Medina had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Acosta, training in Las Vegas, and more

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been training in Las Vegas for the last few months with Jorge Capetillo who will be the lead in my corner with my dad. My fight with JoJo Diaz fell through at the weight-in when he didn’t make weight, so I was forced to get back in the gym. Fortunately, this fight was presented so I took it immediately because I know I’m in great shape.”

On his upcoming fight with George Acosta:

“I’ve seen a lot of his fights, and he does many things well. He’s long with a good reach and he’s always in tip top shape, but I see some aspects of his game that I know I can take advantage of. We have a great game plan set, and if need be, we have plan B and C. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans.”

On making his FOX Deportes television debut:

“I’m very excited to be fighting on FOX Deportes, since all my family and friends back home in San Antonio will not be able to make it. They will all be tuning in from home, so I’m happy about that. Putting on exciting fights is what the fans want to see, so that is what I’m going to do, put on a great show so everyone watching can remember my name.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I believe if I win this fight, I’ll have a great opportunity to get right back in a big fight, most likely a ten rounder, against a top contender. Winning this fight, against a guy like Acost with a great record, will definitely help my career. It will show that I belong at the top level.”

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 5:05 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 7:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810