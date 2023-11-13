Full card set for Stevenson vs De Los Santos on ESPN

Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos will be presented live this Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Shakur Stevenson will attempt to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on Dominican puncher Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight world title.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs), from Newark, New Jersey, earned a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and debuted as pro in 2017. He won titles in two divisions in his first five years in the paid ranks. In 2019 he toppled Joet Gonzalez to win the vacant WBO featherweight world championship. From there, he captured the WBO junior lightweight title in 2021 and went on to add the WBC strap to his collection in 2022 with a 12-round decision over Oscar Valdez.

De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is a hard-hitting southpaw from the Dominican Republic. He debuted in 2018 and notched his first 13 victories in his home country. In his U.S. debut, he suffered a razor-thin split decision loss to William Foster III. He hasn’t lost a fight since. This will be De Los Santos’ first shot at a world title.

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight strap against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) captured his first world title by defeating Isaac Dogboe for the WBO junior featherweight crown in December 2018. In February, Navarrete became a three-division champion by defeating Liam Wilson via ninth-round TKO for the WBO junior lightweight world title. Navarrete looks to make the second defense of his strap as the possibility of a title opportunity in a fourth weight division emerges on the horizon.

Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs) made history as Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, turning pro under the Top Rank banner less than three months after the 2016 Rio Games. He’s made two valiant attempts at a world title, one in 2021 against Oscar Valdez and another in 2022 against Shakur Stevenson. Conceição will now get a third opportunity to call himself a world champion in the pro ranks.

The undercard, featuring a battle between unbeaten welterweights as well as a host of emerging prospects, streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.