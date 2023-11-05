Noel Mikaelian wins vacant WBC cruiserweight title

Noel Mikaelian claimed the vacant WBC cruiserweight title by stopping former champion Ilunga Makabu in Miami.

As part of Don King’s “Only in America 92nd Celebration,” Mikaelian scored one of three knockouts in the main bouts.

Mikaelian ended the clash with Makabu in three rounds to the delight of the Casino Miami Jai Alai crowd. The evening’s marquee match-up saw Mikaelian newly crowned one minute into the third round.

After flooring Makabu in the second round, Miami’s Mikaelian, by way of Armenia, flustered the former champion with a barrage of punches.

Entering this bout as the number one ranked contender, Mikaelian excelled in his first world title match.

Mikaelian on his knockout victory: “I didn’t expect the knockout so early, but I knew my hand would be raised [in victory] at the end of the night. I’m so happy.

“I waited two years. I was so close to winning that belt. This time, I didn’t want to leave any doubts.

“I had a great camp. I’m the first German to win a World Championship on American soil in 90 years since Max Schmelling.”

The co-main event feature saw reigning NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry [20-1-2, 12 KOs] retain his title against FECARBOX Heavyweight Champion Jesus Escalera [19-1, 19 KOs].

After a back-and-forth first round, Dulac, LA’s Guidry, imposed his will upon the undefeated heavyweight contender.

In the second round, Guidry connected with an overhand right, which put Escalera on the canvas for a ten count.

Guidry on his plans: “We’ll see what’s next. This felt like a sparring session so I will be ready for December 2nd [Adrien Broner undercard].

“I always fight whoever Don King puts in front of me, and that’s why I am champion. I’m ready for whoever.

“I thought he would be stronger. I know he is a dangerous fighter, but tonight, I was on a different level, and it showed.”

Guidry on having his family ringside: “It’s awesome. My family is what keeps me motivated and what pushes me. It was great having them here.”

Following a dominant first round, the measured Cassius Chaney [23-1, 16 KOs] scored a second-round knockdown with just over 30 seconds left. He floored Trevor Bryan [22-2, 15 KOs] with a right uppercut and connected again with a big right hook at the bell.

Connecticut’s Chaney overwhelmed the former WBA champion, resulting in a vicious seventh-round KO via uppercut, capturing the vacant WBC Continental North American Championship.

Chaney on Bryan: “I saw everything. He couldn’t get out of the way of my jab.

“It means a lot. I went through a lot these last two years. But I weathered the storm a little bit. I just stayed positive. I built my team with trusted people, and DK [Don King] gave me a shot. We took full advantage of it.”

Chaney on what the win means for his confidence:” Oh, it’s huge because that was a big-time knockout. My mindset was to win, but once I got yelled at in the corner, I knew to step to him and throw the overhand right.

“I thought ‘I could probably get him,’ and he just ran right into it.”

Further results:

MIDDLEWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 8 ROUNDS

Alexander Castro (12-1, 10 KOs) vs. Hector E. Bobadillia (9-17-1, 4 KOs)

Result: Castro wins by TKO at 1:15 of Round 3 following a body shot.

Scorecard: 20-16 Castro on all three Judges’ cards

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 6 ROUNDS

Isiah Hart (6-5-1, 4 KOs) vs. Corey Caad (5-4, 2 KOs)

Result: Caad wins by Unanimous Decision

Scorecard: 60-54, 59-55, 59-55 Caad

LIGHTWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 6 ROUNDS

Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy (6-1, 4 KOs) vs. Rondale Hubbert (15-26-3, 9 KOs)

Result: Riquelmy wins Unanimous Decision

Scorecard: 60-54 Riquelmy on all three Judges’ cards

