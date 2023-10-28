Shadasia Green vs Franchón Crews-Dezurn set for WBC title

Super middleweight powerhouse Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (13-0, 11 KOs) will face off with Franchón Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs).

The pair meet for the WBC super middleweight championship Friday, December 15 on DAZN, as the co-main event with Jake Paul and his soon to be named opponent in Orlando, FL. Green vs. Crews-Dezurn marks MVP’s latest significant women’s championship fight as the company works to establish equity across the sport. Jake Paul, co-founder of the company alongside Nakisa Bidarian, was named as one of “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” by Sports Illustrated this year in part for his work to revolutionize pay structure in support of female fighters.

Green, the former standout college basketball star and Team USA boxing silver medalist, boasts an impressive 13-0 record with 11 KO’s and the record for fastest KO in a women’s fight and joined MVP in January after a trailblazing few years in the sport. Shortly after, Green defeated the former unified world champion Elin Cederroos with a vicious sixth round TKO, marking the first and only time Cederroos was ever stopped in her career. Green’s latest bout against Olivia Curry in August led to a resounding unanimous decision victory as part of the Paul-Diaz undercard. Currently ranked #1 in the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF, the Paterson, NJ native will now face former undisputed super middleweight champion Crews-Dezurn, who is on the hunt to reclaim the WBC title after a majority decision loss to Savannah Marshall in July.

“I’ve poured blood, sweat, tears, and every ounce of determination into this journey,” said Shadasia Green.“Stepping into the ring for the WBC super middleweight championship is a dream come true. Franchón is a beast in the ring, but make no mistake – when we meet in that ring, it’s going to be an all-out war, and I’m coming for that title. I want to thank the WBC for this opportunity and MVP and my team for all they have done for me. Get ready for an epic battle on December 15th, with Shadasia Green emerging as the new WBC super middleweight champion.”

Franchón Crews-Dezurn has taken hold of her journey for over 12 years as a former contestant on American Idol, 12 year member of Team USA, 15x National Champion, 5x Pan Am Gold medalist, 2x Olympic alternate and 2x world medalist. Franchón is the first US woman to qualify for the Pan American Games and one of three US women to compete in the event. Also known as The Heavy Hitting Diva, she won her first world title (WBC) in 2018, and went on to capture the WBO world title to become a unified champion in 2019. In 2021, Franchón defeated the IBF and WBA unified champion Elin Cederroos in a 10 round unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden, to become the first-ever female undisputed super middleweight world champion and inaugural and prestigious Ring Magazine belt champion. As a professional boxer, she is the first female unified world champion from Baltimore and first ever undisputed champion, male or female from Baltimore. To date, Franchón has only been defeated twice, by three-weight world champion Claressa Shields and two-weight world champion Savannah Marshall. Truly an extraordinary woman in the world of sports and entertainment, she advocates for better health, women’s empowerment and equal pay in sport. Franchón is currently signed with Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m super excited about this fight on December 15th against Shadasia Green. I am looking forward to winning the WBC belt on my road back to becoming undisputed for a second time,” said Franchón Crews-Dezurn. “Shadasia was always going to be my next fight. It’s just under a little different circumstances but the same mission. My goal is not to prove others wrong. I’m very confident in myself, so I’m just focused on proving myself right. I want to thank Most Valuable Promotions and my manager Peter Kahn for getting this fight done. I will put on an amazing show for the fans in Orlando, Florida and the fans watching on DAZN when I bring my title back home.”

“Since the inception of MVP I have made women’s boxing a priority and have leveraged my platform to push the sport.” said Jake Paul. “Amanda Serrano has become one of the biggest stars in sports and I believe Shadasia Green is next. She’s Sweet in person but a real Terminator in the ring. It’s an honor to share the card with two strong, powerful women, who have dedicated their lives to the hardest sport in the world,”

“This WBC title bout will be Shadasia’s greatest test so far in her professional career and her first step towards global stardom. A win against Franchón sets up two massive fights for Shadasia: Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “But Franchón is a tested former undisputed champion and is determined to regain her belts. With no love lost between the two fighters, this will be a can’t miss fight. Thank you to the WBC and to our amazing partner DAZN for helping us bring this world-class event to global audiences on Friday, December 15.”

Most Valuable Promotions will also continue to showcase its premiere talent throughout the rest of the year to global audiences on DAZN. Undisputed featherweight champion and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is set to face WBO challenger Danila Ramos in a historic 12-round, three-minute rounds unified featherweight title bout, equal to men’s championship fights, on Friday, October 27th at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Directly preceding the fight will be MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects III, featuring top up-and-coming boxing talent.