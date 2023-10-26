Crawford vs Spence rematch doubts linger after Showtime grenade

The Crawford vs Spence rematch remains in the air despite coaches for both fighters being non-the-wiser on the current situation.

Welterweights Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. had a return clause in the contract, invoked after a summer Pay Per View blockbuster.

Spence wanted another opportunity after being demoralized and stopped by Crawford in Las Vegas. A curveball was thrown with the news Showtime would no longer be involved.

The network intends to leave boxing behind in 2024, with the Crawford vs Spence rematch being eyed for the spring of next year.

Whether this negates the contract remains to be seen. However, the pair could likely agree if another broadcaster is found. Given the success of the first fight and the subsequent lack of options open to either, Crawford knows facing Spence again makes sense.

Crawford vs Spence rematch

Both trainers, Brian McIntyre for ‘Bud’ and Derrick James for Spence, aired their views on the recent speculation.

McIntyre told Fight Hub TV: “The rematch is going to happen. Mark my words, and the same thing [Crawford winning] will happen.”

Asked if undisputed ruler Crawford could defeat Spence at 154, ‘Bomac’ added: “Evan at 160. If it happened at 147, if it happened at 122 pounds, it’s still going to be the same thing.”

James also spoke to Fight Hub about Showtime leaving the sport.

“Showtime is leaving boxing. It’s like a dagger in the heart for us boxing fans who grew up [with Showtime].

“Steven [Espinoza, Showtime Head of Boxing] is a good friend of mine. We had dinner right that day after the fight. So we spent time together, but we never talked about business.

“We never talk about stuff like that. I didn’t even know until [it was announced]. I heard speculation about it. But I won’t go to somebody and say what I heard.”

Criticism

In addition, on Spence and some of the criticism he took for his performance, he added: “That’s a question [fighting Crawford] he had to answer. You know. I think that you know it’s life. Life happens, and you step up to the big situations.

“I mean, some people, but others don’t step up. When people say they had a bad day, how many people who had a bad day made the most money ever made in their life?

“So, is it a bad day? – Secured their financial situation for the rest of life. So, was it really a bad day? How could you talk about them? How do you talk about anybody in that situation?

“These are people doing something people dream of doing.”

Concluding on Crawford II, he said: “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know anything. Not even a hint of maybe going to [a catchweight] of 150 [pounds]. I mean that part. I would sign that, but I don’t know anything about that either.

“So, I just know what they are talking about at 154 [pounds].”

