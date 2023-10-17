Golden Boy sign DFG Darius Fulghum

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) has a perfect 8-for-8 professional career record, stopping each of his eight opponents to date, and he was recently rewarded for his efforts by signing a promotional contract offered by Golden Boy Promotions.

In his most recent fight, his sixth since he started working with 3 Point Management (3PM) this past April, Fulghum knocked out veteran Mexican Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KOs) with a lethal left hook to the liver at the end of the opening round of their October 7th fight in Las Vegas on DAZN. Campa has become a gatekeeper of the super middleweight division having fought two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart, Sergiy Dereyanchenko, Erik Bazinyan and Junior Younan, among the more notables.

The 27-year-old Fulgham, who fights out of Houston, extended his KO streak to eight, but he never goes into a fight looking for a knockout.

“No,” he explained, “I don’t go into a fight looking for a knockout. My style is to break down my opponent. There are expectations from others for me to knockout my opponent. I can’t believe all the hype and rely on my power. My style is to breakdown my opponent in every fight; if the knockout comes, it comes. I don’t think I’m a devastating puncher, but I am extremely skilled.

“I definitely have power, but some guys are more durable than others. I’ve been in with heavy guys (coming down from light heavyweight). I still don’t want to get hit, which will help me later in my career. I haven’t suffered any wear and tear.”

Fulghum’s left hook is a punch he and his trainers have worked hard at developing. It paralyzed Campa, whose face showed how much that one punch hurt him, as he went down to his knees in obvious pain.

“We’ve really practiced that punch to exactly where the right place is,” Fulghum said. “This shot had nothing to do with power, it was about placing it on the liver. I caught him with it while he was throwing a punch. Not that it had that much power, but I felt it in my knuckles. I placed it where it paralyzed him. That shot hurt, you can’t fake it.”

Fulghum is excited to be signed by one of the premier boxing promoters in the world, Golden Boy Promotions, and grateful for the managerial work done by 3 PM.

“I’m extremely excited to be with Golden Boy,” Fulghum commented. “Oscar (de la Hoya) can push me to new heights. He can get me in big fights. Golden Boy has pushed me out there (on DAZN streams) and I’m relaxed fighting in front of people.

“I do have to thank 3 PM. They really saved my career. They’ve done an excellent job and are the most professional people I’ve ever worked with.”

3 PM put Fulghum, who had only fought three times in more than two years prior to him starting to work with 3 PM, on the fast track and he has excelled, fighting five times this year and displaying improvement in each fight. His last fight was only three weeks after his previous match.

“Fighters fight,” Darius responded to fighting at such an accelerated pace. “This is my job, my career. I have my health, so there’s no reason not to fight (when there’s an offer). I still need to get more experienced to climb the ratings. Why not fight? I’d like one more fight before the end of this year.”

Fulghum’s last two fights were scheduled eight-rounders, but combined they only lasted less than three combined. A 10-round fight is right there for the fast-rising super middleweight from Texas. What’s next?

“I’m not sure,” he concluded. “It depends on the opportunity and whether it’s an eight of ten. My style is built for longer fights. I just need to keep fighting. I’ll take what I can get. Nothing is planned but I want a (scheduled) 10-round fight soon and then fight for a regional belt.”

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a super middleweight as a pro. He captured top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), a Company based in Los Angeles that has a growing stable of gifted boxers including former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs), NABA Super Flyweight Champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs), WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs), super middleweight Cem “Champ” Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight Zach Spiller (3-0, 2 KOs).

There’s a new sheriff in the super middleweight division and his name is Darius “DFG” Fulghum.