WBC helps Sabria Perez after trainer/husband dies

The José Sulaimán Fund, independently administered by the Nevada Community Foundation, has approved financial support for Argentine boxer Sabrina Pérez.

She unfortunately lost her husband during her recent fight in Tijuana, where she lost her WBC interim world championship to Skye Nicholson.

Diego Arrúa, manager and husband of the fighter, suffered a heart attack, received first aid and was immediately taken by ambulance to the Hospital where he unfortunately died.

The WBC team, especially Juan Carlos Pelayo, Raymundo Pérez, César Castañón and Nancy Rodríguez, were in Sabrina’s company and immediately supported with all the necessary procedures for the return of the body to her homeland of Argentina.

We appreciate the intervention of Mr. Alfredo Álvarez Cárdenas, Coordinator of the Cabinet of the Government of Baja California, and its governor, María del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, who thanks to combined and efforts managed to expedite the process.

The Jose Sulaimán Fund was the last great achievement of Don José, who dreamed of having this resource to be able to support boxers facing crises of various kinds around the world. A wonderful legacy left to us by a Great Man.