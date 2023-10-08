Michael Conlan launches “The Get Back” on Dec 2 in Belfast

Two-time Featherweight World Title challenger Michael Conlan returns to the SSE Arena Belfast to take on former European and Commonwealth Champion Jordan Gill on a huge night of Irish boxing on Saturday December 2, live worldwide on DAZN.

Conlan (27-2-1, 8 KOs) was last seen in action in May when he was stopped in five rounds by Mexico’s IBF Featherweight World Champion Luis Alberto Lopez, his second successive World Title loss following his epic Fight of the Year clash with Leigh Wood in 2022.

The Belfast star has linked up with Cuban-American trainer Pedro Diaz for his eagerly anticipated comeback fight and will return at Super-Featherweight has he looks to rebuild towards further World Title shots.

Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) fights for the first time since his fourth-round stoppage loss to Spain’s two-weight World Champion Kiko Martinez at Wembley Arena back in October 2022, and the Chatteris man is hoping to throw his name back into the mix for World Title action by upsetting the local hero.

A huge undercard sees Belfast Super-Welterweight contender Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) step up for the biggest challenge of his career to date against Darlington’s former British Champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs), Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) and Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs) clash in a much-anticipated 147lbs all-Belfast showdown and local Super-Lightweight Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) takes on Liverpool’s former British and Commonwealth Champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) over ten rounds.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” said Conlan. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

“This is a great fight,” said Gill. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for World Titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”

“I can’t wait to return to the famous fighting city of Belfast for our first show since 2017,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two huge back-to-back weeks of Irish boxing as two-time World Title challenger Mick Conlan looks to get back to winning ways up at Super-Featherweight following his loss to Luis Alberto Lopez. The Irish star has a new training team in his corner, and he’ll be looking to make a statement against former European and Commonwealth Champion Jordan Gill as he targets World Title action in the competitive 130lbs division.

“A brilliant main event supported by a stacked undercard as Belfast Super-Welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko faces the biggest step up of his career against former British Champion Troy Williamson, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker meet in an all-Belfast Welterweight clash and local Super-Lightweight Sean McComb takes on former British and Commonwealth Champion Sam Maxwell over ten rounds. Another huge night of boxing in store for fight fans around the world live on DAZN.”

Ticket details will be announced soon.