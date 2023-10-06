Kim Clavel challenges Evelin Bermudez this weekend

Former World Champion Kim Clavel (17-1, 3 KOs) challenges unified world light flyweight champion Evelin “The Little Princess” Bermudez (18-1-1, 6 KOs) for her International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Light Flyweight crowns on this Saturday’s “The Reconquest” Pro-Am card, promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) in association with O.R. Promotions, and presented by Mise-O-Jeu in collaboration with Bell Media, at Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

The 32-year-old Clavel, the reigning WBC and WBO International title holder, is the No. 1 contender by both the WBO and IBF. Fighting at home in Montreal, the beloved Clavel was the 2020 recipient of an ESPY Award for returning to nursing to aid people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This fight is the most important of my life, of my career,” Clavel said at a recent press conference. “I have the clear impression that this fight can change my life. I’m boarding the ring for myself and no one else, I want to prove to myself that I can become a world champion again.

“Writing the story is on the list of reasons why I’m boxing. I think it would be great, not just in women’s boxing, but in Quebec boxing. “I want to realize my dream of becoming a unified champion. I’ve been working in boxing for 17 years. When I was 17, I had no money to put gas in my car and I called Danielle to pick me up.”

In the 10-round main event, Clavel is arguably facing the toughest test of her pro career in Bermudez, the gifted Argentinian who won her first world title fight in 2018, adding the WBO crown in 2022. After one WBO and seven successive IBF title defenses, she lost by majority decision to Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9KO), who was also IBF / WBO world champion of the minimum division (105 pounds), in Carson, California. The latter immediately abandoned her two new world junior flyweight titles (108 pounds), allowing Bermudez to win them back, this past March in Buenos Aires against previously undefeated Mexican Tania Enriquez (20-0, 9 KOs).

“I am very happy to defend my belt against my No. 1 challenger,” Bermudez commented. “She is a great fighter, and this is the kind of fight that motivates me. I am very well prepared. I have a lot of world title fight experience and despite fighting her in her hometown, I am bringing back my belts with me to Argentina.”

A potentially explosive co-featured event pits Montreal favorite Sebastian Bouchard (20-2-1, 9 KOs) against undefeated Canadian welterweight Mazlum “Maz” Akdeniz (18-0, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round match for the vacant WBC International title.

“I like the role of underdog and I definitely am,” Bouchard admitted. “I’m very comfortable with that. For everyone who always thought I wasn’t going anywhere, I’m still fighting. I would like that on the 8th, in the (Sunday) morning, my belt will be hung in the living room for all these beautiful people.”

“I think it will be an explosive fight,” Akdeniz countered. “There will be a lot of punches thrown. We are two aggressive boxers and the one with the most heart will win.”

Highly ranked Canadian super lightweight Marie-Pier Houle (8-1-1, 2 KOs) faces Cindy Reyes Espinoza (4-1, 0 KOs), of Mexico, in an eight-round bout. Houle is world ranked by all four major sanctioning bodies: the WBO (#3), IBF and WBA (#6), and WBC #11).

Also fighting on the undercard, 2020 Canada Olympian Caroline Veyre (5-0, 0 KOs) takes on Italy’s Jessica “Bulldozer” Bellusci (4-0, 2 KOs) in a battle of undefeated prospects, also in eight-rounds.

Opening the pro card is Derek “Slick” Pomerleau (5-0, 3 KOs), the 2016 Canadian National amateur champion, against Czech Republic middleweight Michal Chludil (3-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight.

The amateur segment of “The Reconquest” will provide added interest as Arturo Gatti, Jr., the son of the late, legendary boxer, Hall of Famer Arturo “Thunder” Gatti. The 105-pound Gatti, Jr. is matched against Terry Digaletos. Alessi Mansueto and Melina LaPlante will box at 138 pounds in the other amateur match.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.ca and directly at GYM at [email protected].