All other heavyweight title fights on hold until after Fury vs Usyk

Tyson Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight means a further wait for mandatory contenders in the division.

Following an initial collapse in talks earlier this year, Fury and Usyk plowed on with separate bouts. Usyk battled WBA stipulation, Daniel Dubois, winning at a canter.

On the other hand, Fury will face former UFC king Francis Ngannou later this month.

Every other possible outcome, including title shots for Filip Hrgovic, Zhilei Zhang, and even an appeal by Dubois, will have no bearing.

Dubois bids to land a rematch with Usyk after complaining his low blow was legal. Usyk stayed on the canvas for an age, leading Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren to state that his man should have won via knockout.

However, this theory was negated by Usyk. The formidable Ukrainian stated he would have stood up if the referee had counted it as a knockdown.

Therefore, Dubois has no case to answer. But the WBA being the WBA, it would be no surprise if they did order a second helping.

While Fury vs Usyk remains in motion, Warren clarified any Dubois WBA ruling is obsolete for now.

Heavyweight mandatories on hold

“At the moment, we are waiting until the WBA come back to us, which they haven’t yet,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“I am hoping we are successful in where we came, then we will be in a position where Daniel is put in a place to fight Usyk. We will then deal with that.

“But that is not going to get in the way of this fight,” he added.

The Fury vs Usyk clash came out of the blue a day after Fury assured the boxing fans he would never give Usyk the satisfaction of a meeting.

Within 24 hours, Fury sang a different tune as his promoters confirmed the Saudi Arabia event.

Provided the agreement remains, Hrgovic will be next in line to face the undisputed champion. Zhang should then follow after a voluntary period.

The WBC plans to set the wheels of its number one contender in motion at their forthcoming Convention this November.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua could be a final eliminator, judging by a recent rankings change.

The WBC must wait until Hrgovic and Zhang get their shots before Wilder or Joshua can battle the four-belt champion.

If Wilder, 38 this month, is the one who comes through, “The Bronze Bomber” could be pushing forty when he gains his chance.

