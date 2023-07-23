Another ‘future heavyweight star’ humbled, dropped and stopped

Australia’s Joe Goodall pushed his record to 10-1-1, 9 KOs, when the heavyweight scored an upset TKO win against former future star Stephan Shaw.

The Brisbane banger recorded the best win of his career on the undercard to fellow Aussie George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes.

Heavyweight humbled

Goodall inflicted a second defeat on Shaw, who now drops to 18-2, 13 KOs. Shaw’s only other previous loss was a close decision against Efe Ajagba. This latest humbling is damaging to Shaw’s future chances of contesting a world title.

Floored twice, Shaw succumbed in the sixth round. His corner threw in the towel with seconds left of the session. A lack of head movement and shipping too many punches was all she wrote.

Shaw now enters the also-ran list of contenders after being built up as a potential American heavyweight champion.

Undercard results from Firelake Arena

Welterweight: Southpaw contender Giovani Santillan [31-0, 16 KOs] won a hard-earned decision over tough Ecuadorian Erick Bone.

In the early rounds, the San Diego native controlled the action with his jab before suddenly sneaking in quick bombs.

An undeterred Bone, however, forced Santillan to earn the later rounds by answering back with several straight right hands. Scores: 97-92, 98-92, and 97-93.

Heavyweight: Oklahoma-born prospect Jeremiah Milton [10-0, 7 KOs] notched a fourth-round TKO win against Willie Harvey.

Milton used every bit of his five-inch height advantage to land hooks and right hands from the outside.

The sustained punishment wore Harvey down, obligating his corner to halt the bout before the fifth.

Middleweight: U.S. Olympian Troy Isley [10-0, 4 KOs] tallied a skillful eight-round unanimous decision against Antonio Todd.

Isley outlanded Todd in nearly every exchange, but he sometimes struggled with Todd’s shoulder roll defense and counterpunches. Scores: 79-73 three times.

Heavyweight: New Zealand-born standout Hemi Ahio [21-1, 16 KOs] defeated Amron Sands via sixth-round TKO.

Both fought at close range for the entire fight, but Ahio’s shorter punches landed harder and more often on the 300-pound Sands.

After an unanswered flurry, Ahio forced referee Chris Flores to stop the contest. The time of the stoppage was two minutes and 12 seconds.

