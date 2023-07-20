Usyk vs Dubois heavyweight title clash finds a US network home

Ukraine’s unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois on Saturday, August 26 at Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.

Usyk, a 36-year-old southpaw who hopes to become the undisputed king in a second weight class, will spend Ukrainian Independence Day weekend putting his belts on the line against London’s hard-hitting Dubois.

Promoted by K2 Promotions, in association with Queensberry, Usyk-Dubois and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), a two-time Olympian and 2012 gold medalist, ended his amateur career with a record of 335-15. He turned pro in 2013 and secured the WBO cruiserweight world title in September 2016 by defeating Krzysztof Glowacki. In 2018, he became the undisputed cruiserweight champion in the World Boxing Super Series, claiming the WBC title against Mairis Breidis in January and the WBA and IBF belts from Murat Gassiev in July.

He defended his crown with an eighth-round TKO against Tony Bellew in November before moving up to heavyweight with a seventh-round stoppage victory against Chazz Witherspoon in October 2019. After a decision win over Derek Chisora in October 2020, Usyk defeated unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to become unified champion the following September. Usyk returns after defeating Joshua in their August 2022 rematch.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) started his career in the paid ranks in April 2017 with a first-round TKO against Marcus Kelly. He went 15-0 with 14 knockouts in his first three years as a pro before suffering his first setback, a 10th-round stoppage loss to Joe Joyce in November 2020. Since then, he’s won four straight, including a fourth-round knockout against unbeaten American contender Trevor Bryan. The 25-year-old slugger is coming off a third-round TKO win against Kevin Lerena last December.