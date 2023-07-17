Packed line-up confirmed at 2300 Arena in Philly on July 22

On Saturday night, July 13th R and B Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a big night of boxing.

In a six-round bout, Daiyann Butt (14-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Michael Crain (5-6-2, 1 KO) in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts, Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Andres Viera (11-5, 8 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay in a welterweight clash.

Oluwafemi Oyeleye (12-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on former world title challenger Javier Maciel (34-20, 23 KOs) of Buenos Aries, Argentina in a junior middleweight fight.

Ezri Turner of Wilmington, DE will make his pro debut against Milton Volter (0-1) of Bronx, NY in a super middleweight fight.

Allen Otto (1-0, 1 KO) of Pennsauken, NJ fights Timothy Tyler (1-3, 1 KO) Camden, NJ in a junior middleweight bout.

Joshua Jones (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Carlos Rocha (3-0, 2 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a lightweight fight.

Anthony Dill (2-1, 2 KOs) of North Philadelphia fights debuting Ghandi Roman of Union City, New Jersey in a welterweight contest.

Juan Marrero (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Jose Luis Fracica Baron (0-4) of El Vigla, Venezuela in a lightweight fight.

Daniel Bean (2-0, 2 KOs) of Old Bridge, NJ fights Rob Perez of Worcester, MA in a heavyweight bout.

In a bout of undefeated welterweights, Deyshawn Williams (3-0, 2 KOs) of Queens, NY fights Felix Manzueta (3-0, 2 KOs) of Dover, DE.

Devin Gantt (3-0, 3 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ fights debuting Jahron Williams of Bronx, NY in a featherweight fight.

Tickets are $75, $100 and $175.