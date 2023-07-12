Harlem Eubank added to Channel 5 bill on July 21

Harlem Eubank will tackle Ishmael Ellis in Edinburgh next week, as Lee McGregor’s huge homecoming show becomes ever bigger.

The unbeaten Brighton stylist fights Ellis over 10 rounds, live and free-to-air on Channel 5, at the Meadowbank Sports Centre, on Friday, July 21.

‘Lightning’ McGregor headlines the show by taking on Mexican puncher Erik Robles for the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title on what promises to be an emotionally charged night in the Scottish capital.

Now, super lightweight contender Eubank has been confirmed for the hard-hitting undercard, which already boasts the UK’s most fearsome heavyweight prospect, Matty Harris, world-ranked super featherweight star, Sultan Zaurbek and returning featherweight contender Isaac Lowe.

Wasserman Boxing, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, can also reveal that heavyweight Kash Ali will face Bodhan Myronets over six rounds on an evening not-to-be-missed.

The full card, with emerging talents and local heroes still to be announced, will be confirmed in the coming days.

Harlem Eubank said: “The super lightweight scene is on fire at the moment, both domestically and internationally, and I know I am on the cusp of some huge fights.

“And because those big fights are on the horizon, there is no room for error, so I have to be firing on all cylinders in Edinburgh on July 21.

“But training has gone very well, and I plan on making a statement in front of the Scottish fans.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “This is going to be a breakthrough year for Harlem, where his career goes to new levels.

“He dealt brilliantly with a late replacement, as the headline fighter, at York Hall in March and now, in Edinburgh next week, he gets to show what he is all about to a new audience.

“Harlem is on the brink of some massive nights and, mark my words, he will be the next Eubank to become a world champion.”