Uwel Hernandez and Rodolfo Juarez battle on Aug 4

Cuban-German Uwel Hernandez and Argentine Rodolfo Juarez will enter the ring on August 4 at the Pandeportes Combat Coliseum in Panama City to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight Gold belt.

The All-Star Boxing show in the Central American country will have a lot of talent present with boxers of various nationalities and exciting and competitive fights.

Hernandez is Cuban-born but holds German nationality and has made his entire career in that country since his professional debut in 2017. The 30-year-old fighter has good technique and respectable punching power led him to this opportunity.

It will be his first professional fight outside of Germany, so the occasion will be special for his career. He has not fought since December 2022, when he defeated Venezuelan veteran Gusmyr Perdomo by knockout, and he will now be looking for this title shot to help him move up the career ladder.

Juarez is a 34-year-old veteran who has made most of his career in his native country. He intends to pull off a surprise and take advantage of the experience he has gained to prevail in this fight.

Hernandez has 15 wins, one loss, and eight knockouts, while Juarez has 21 wins, eight setbacks, and 15 knockouts.