Heavyweights Sean Bey and Quintin Sumpter collide on Aug 4

Undefeated heavyweight “Don’t Play” Sean Bey (7-0, 7 KOs) and Pittsfield’s (MA) Quintin Sumpter (6-1, 4 KOs) are in a grudge match August 4th (Aug. 5th rain date) in the eight-round, co-featured event on the “Punch-Out at Polar Park” Pro-Am card, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, in the Polar Park ‘s inaugural boxing event in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Polar Park is the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox), voted as the best minor league baseball park in America. A share of the proceeds will be donated to local charities from what is believed to be the first outdoor boxing show in Worcester history.

The 33-year-old Bey, who overcame cancer that sidelined him for five years, is a native of Stoughton (MA). He trains out of the Big Six Academy in Providence, which is operated by Dr. Roland Estrada and his son, 2004 U.S. Olympic boxer Jason Estrada.

Bey vs. Sumpter is a grudge match because back on March 26, 2022, Sumpter won a four-round majority decision over previously undefeated Timothy Hatfield, who also trained at Big Six Academy , coached by Roland and Jason Estrada.

“I guess you can call this a grudge match,” Bey admitted. “He (Sumpter) fought and beat Tim Hatfield. I’ve heard my opponent is an awkward fighter. Elusive! I’ll begin fast paced and cut off the ring.”

“They’re treating me like a gatekeeper,” Sumpter added. “They may want revenge, but they got a gift. I just took this fight because I haven’t fought since February.”

An Iron Worker in Local 7, Bey was a standout amateur boxer who captured top honors in The Northeast PALs, in addition to a silver medal at the Ringside Worlds, and he won four New England Golden Gloves championships.

He also finished fourth in the U.S. Olympic Trials. When his amateur career was over, Bey didn’t turn pro because he had a fallout with his old coach, so he dabbled a little in mixed martial arts. Then, his life changed dramatically when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The 6’ 4”, 220-pound Bey was out of the ring five years but, thankfully, he’s been in remission the past four years.

“I was sick fighting cancer for four years and when I started boxing again, I did a lot of work with my strength-and-conditioning coach,” Bey commented. “I started lifting weights to get in shape and I went to Big Six Academy to start my pro career. Things happen in life. I got through it, but nothing has changed for me in terms of boxing.”

Sumpter, 34, was a football player who started relatively late in boxing, albeit he quickly became a New England Golden Gloves (Novice) Champion.

“I look at this as just another fight, nothing special,” Sumpter remarked. “I’ve fought on bigger platforms. I know he’s (Bey) undefeated. His coach was an Olympian, but he can’t fight for him. It’s just me and him in the ring, no team. I let my hands do the talking.

“Records don’t mean anything. We’re getting in the ring to fight. I don’t care if his record was 100-0, he’s still got to fight. I know he’s a big bruiser who comes forward, Good luck coming forward against me.”

The eight-round, main event showcases hometown favorite light heavyweight Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (20-1-3, 12 KOs), a former New England middleweight champion and WBC USA Silver super middleweight champion, versus Mexican southpaw Oscar “Moustro” Riojas (28-16-3, 16 KOs).

In a pair of six-rounders, Brockton’s undefeated super featherweight “King” Kevin Walsh (9-0, 4 KOs) faces Philip Davis (3-5-2), of Worcester, Puerto Rican welterweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (9-1, 7 KOs) meets Argentinian Jorge “Tomatito” Martin Garcia (13-11-1, 3 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts are Worcester police officer Neal Sullivan (0-0-1) vs. Michael Medeiros (0-4), Norton police officer and celebrated amateur boxer Melanie “Pitbull” Costa (1-0, 1 KOs), a super bantamweight vs. TBA, pro-debuting Native American Robert Degaetano, of Douglas (MA), vs. welterweight Michael “Titan” Taylor (1-5), Dorchester (MA) lightweight Tevin “The Hitman” Regis in his pro debut vs. Kenneth Sabino (0-3), Rhode Island super middleweight James Manor (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Saul “The Spider” Almeida, of Framingham.

The pro card will start after amateur boxers from throughout New England compete in the inaugural Carlos Garcia Tournament, named after the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame trainer who founded and operated the highly successful boxing program at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester for four decades.

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first amateur match starting then (6 p.m. ET), the pro card starts at 7 p.m. ET.