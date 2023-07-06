Darius “DFG” Fulghum discusses staying busy

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday night for his third fight in three months, back at home in Texas in a six-round bout against Jeremiah Curtright (2-1, 2 KOs) at AT & T Center in San Antonio.

Fulghum vs. Curtright is on a loaded card, presented by Golden Boy Promotions, headlined by the World Boxing Association (WBA) World Welterweight title fight between Vergil Ortiz, Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis.

Fulghum, 26, had to train during Houston’s oppressive heat, as well as pass on the traditional July 4th weekend cookouts.

“Making weight has never been easier for me,” Fulghum jokingly said. “I’ll have some hot dogs and burgers after this fight. It’s the little sacrifices that pay off in the end. I’m used to this now. I’m a professional.

“For me, I’m excited to be fighting so often. It’s the dream of any young fighter. I always stay on weight and in shape to be in the right position. This is just the start of my pro career; I want to keep fighting and improving. I’m so excited for my future. I’d like to fight for a belt by the end of next year and be a top contender the following year.”

Fulghum, who is a promotional free agent, is thrilled to be fighting again in his native Texas. He lives and trains in Houston, but San Antonio is only three hours away.

“I love fighting at home again,” Fulghum remarked. “I was born in Killeen, which is only 1 ½ hours from San Antonio, and I have people in Austin and San Antonio. I’m going to have good support there.”

In his most recent fight this past June 3rd, Fulghum sold out Galveston (TX) Island Convention Center, as the headliner, stopping Symari Alexander in the sixth round.

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a light heavyweight/super middleweight as a pro. He also captured top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, all accomplished as he attended college.

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), a growing company based in Los Angeles that has a growing stable of gifted boxers including former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs), NABA super flyweight champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs), light heavyweight Kareem Hackett (11-0, 5 KOs), super middleweight Cem “Champ” Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight Zach Spiller (3-0, 2 KOs).