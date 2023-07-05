Joe Joyce says Zhang loss a ‘terrible experience,’ wants spot back

Joe Joyce believes he can regain his mandatory position as the British heavyweight aims to recover from a first defeat on September 23.

“The Juggernaut” bids to avenge a stoppage defeat to Zhilei Zhang from last April this fall. Joyce admits the experience was something he never wants to repeat.

Joyce knows his high-stakes rematch with Zhang at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live on TNT Sports, is make or break.

The Olympic silver medalist will attempt to take back the WBO interim world heavyweight title he surrendered to ‘Big Bang Zhang.’

A number one spot with the WBO comes with the belt.

Joe Joyce suffered a first loss

He suffered severe swelling to his right eye, rendering him unable to continue in the view of referee Howard Foster. Hence the return match is tagged ‘An eye for an eye.’

At 37 years old, Joyce can ill afford to waste any time with his career. He needs to reset and regain what was once his before Zhang came along.

“It is back to the drawing board and little improvements on things, nitpicking on bits I need to get right for this next camp coming,” said Joyce.

Reset for the rematch

“I think, watching it back and seeing the shots thrown and landed and stuff, it was terrible for me to experience that. But it is all a learning curve.

“I have taken losses in the amateurs and returned and won a silver medal – if not the gold. I can do it again in the pros. I’ve got the experience and the drive.

“I don’t want to take the long route to get back for the title. All I’ve got to do is beat him. Then I am back in line for a mandatory shot.”

“That is important to me. I want to be a world champion. I want to deliver on my dreams, goals, and aspirations. That is why I am here.”

Having a slight dig at the rest of the top heavyweights failing to get negotiations over the line, Joyce concluded: “I want to be in big fights.

“This is a massive fight. You think fights are going to happen, and they don’t, but this fight is definitely going to happen.”

Given that heavyweight victories are usually repeated in a rematch, Zhang will begin as the favorite due to his dominant first performance.

Joyce has it all to do at Wembley.

