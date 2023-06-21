Christian Mbilli faces tough test on Beterbiev vs Smith

The WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super-middleweight champion, Christian Mbilli, will return to the ring on August 19 at the Videotron Centre as he defends his titles on the impressive boxing card headlined by the unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light-heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, against British fighter Callum Smith.

The protege of EOTTM will face American boxer Demond Nicholson in a 10-round bout, which will be broadcast simultaneously on the Punching Grace network.

Following his spectacular performance on March 23, which garnered attention worldwide, against the southpaw Carlos Gongora, Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) continues his quest for a world title in the super-middleweight division, currently dominated by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

While Mbilli was already avoided by several boxers in the division, he proved to the entire world that he belongs to the elite of the 168 lbs division and that he is fully prepared for a world championship fight. The strategy favored by his team is to maintain his position in the world rankings and continue facing the best opponents to force the hand of the boxing federations to grant him a mandatory contender position.

Currently ranked 1st by the WBC, Mbilli will secure his 5th title defense against an equally offensive and resilient boxer. Known for his power, impeccable physical condition, and agility in the ring, he who is nicknamed “Solid” will unleash his heavy artillery to ignite the crowd at the Videotron Centre.

Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) has built a solid reputation in the super-middleweight division after facing some of the best boxers in the weight class, including Edgar Berlanga, the holder of the NABO title at 168 lbs, and former WBO world champion currently ranked #1 by the WBA and #5 by the WBC, Demetrius Andrade.

“I know Nicholson has a reputation for being an offensive boxer, tough, and seizing every opportunity to strike first. But you know me, I’m ready for war, and above all, I intend to dominate from the first to the last round, if we make it that far! August 19th will be a ‘Solid’ evening!” mentioned Christian Mbilli.

Tickets for the #BeterbievSmith event, which will also feature Simon Kean against Guido Vianello, are currently on sale on the www.ticketmaster.ca network.