“Punch-Out at Polar Park” on Aug 4th in Worcester

“Punch-Out at Polar Park”, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kenrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, will be the first boxing event held at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The centerpiece of a revitalized City of Worcester, the state-of-the-art Polar Park will host a Pro-Am boxing event on Friday, August 4 (Aug.. 5 rain date), showcasing New England professional and amateur boxers.

It is the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) and its officials are fully committed to the local community. A share of the proceeds from what is believed to be the first outdoor boxing show in Worcester history will be donated to local charities.

“I am really pleased with this card has come together,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “We certainly have some fighters stepping up against each other. There is a great mix of competition and varying reasons for cheering on these athletes. No doubt the fighters will feel the energy of the crowd at Polar Park.”

Worcester light heavyweight Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (20-1-3, 12 KOs), a former New England middleweight and WBC USA Silver super middleweight champion, will headline “Punch-Out at Polar Park” against Mexican southpaw Oscar “Moustro” Riojas (28-16-3, 16 KOs) in the eight-round main event. Ball is a fixture at Polar Park having worked there during its construction, in addition to throwing out a ceremonial first-pitch at a WooSox game.

“Fans should be incredibly excited about the fighters and fights lined up for our event,” noted Ball’s father/trainer Ken Ball, Sr., “coupled with the amazing atmosphere in Polar Park. The fighters and fights offer the potential for memorable performances and intense rivalries, in addition to the thrill of witnessing skilled athletes pushing their limits in pursuit of victory. From seasoned champions to rising stars, this event will showcase some of the best fighters in New England. out of New England.”

The eight-round co-featured event promises to provide fireworks as undefeated Sean Bey (7-0, 7 KOs), of Providence, takes on Pittsfield’s (MA) Quintin Sumpter (6-1, 4 KOs) in a battle of heavy-handed heavyweights.

Brockton’s undefeated super featherweight “King” Kevin Walsh (9-0, 4 KOs) is the latest boxer from the City of Champions that was home to Hall of Famers Rocky Marciano and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Walsh faces Philip Davis (3-5-2), of Worcester, in a six-round bout.

Puerto Rican welterweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (9-1, 7 KOs), who has lived in New England, returns to fight an opponent to be determined in an eight-rounder.

In a pair of four-round fights, Worcester police officer Neal Sullivan (0-0-1) faces Brazilian light heavyweight Michael Medeiros (0-1), while Native American Robert Degaetano, of Douglas (MA), makes his pro-debut versus welterweight Michael “Titan” Taylor (1-5).

Another highly decorated amateur boxer, super bantamweight Melanie “Pitbull” Costa (1-0, 1 KO), will be in a four-round bout against Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (1-5-1). A 2017 National Golden Gloves champion, Costa is a police officer in Norton (MA).

The pro card will commence after amateur boxers from throughout New England compete in the inaugural Carlos Garcia Tournament, named after the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame trainer who founded and operated the highly successful boxing program at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester for four decades.

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first amateur match starting then (6 p.m. ET), the pro card starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets will soon be released and available to purchase from competing fighters, Polar Park’s box office, and online at polarpark.com/boxing.