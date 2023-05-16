Fair Ones IV set for May 27 in Newtown, Pennsylvania

RDR Promotions will present a loaded night of boxing on Saturday night, May 27th at The Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The card will showcase some of the best undefeated talent in the Philadelphia area.

Heading up the card will be Paul Kroll (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia taking on Eduardo Rafael Reyes (11-18) of Mexico in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Kroll of Philadelphia has wins over Shinard Bunch (2-0), Luke Santamaria (11-1) and Mark Dawson (9-0-1). Kroll is coming off a draw with Marquis Taylor on February 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Reyes is coming off his best win as he got the nod over Brian Agustin Arregui (7-0) on December 9, 2022,

In a eight-round bout, Samuel Teah takes on Andrew Rodgers in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Teah of Philadelphia is 19-4-1 with eight knockouts. The 35 year-old Teah has big wins over current world champion O’Shaquie Foster (8-0), David Gonzales (8-0-2), Maynard Allison (9-2), Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1-1), Sonny Fredrickson (21-1) and his last bout he defeated undefeated Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2) on March 4th in Ontario, California.

Rodgers of Elkhart, Indiana is 7-11-2 with two knockouts. The 30-year old Rodgers has quality wins over Greg Outlaw (8-0), Thomas Velasqiez (10-1-1) and Willie Shaw (14-3). Rodgers is coming off a loss to Angel Flores on January 13th in Santa Ynez, California.

In six-round bouts:

Isaiah Johnson (7-0, 5 KOs) of Sicklerville, New Jersey fights Marquis Hawthorne (8-17, 2 KOs) of Waco, Texas in a junior welterweight bout.

Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia fights on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Erron Peterson (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Nissan Anderson (0-3-2) of Tampa, Florida in a middleweight bout.

Nimal Farmer (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Rah’quand McDaniel (1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.

Soslan Alborov (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia squabbles with Antonio Allen (1-15-1,1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight tussle.

Donte Turner (3-2, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri fights an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Edwin Cortes (3-0) of Millville, New Jersey fights Jeffery Williams (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.

Nasir Mickens (2-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on Braulio Avila (3-15, 1 KO) of Mexico super featherweight bout.

Tariq Green (2-2-1) of Philadelphia fights Courtney Williams (0-2-1) of Milwaukee in a middleweight fight.

Steve Cunningham Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight bout. Cunningham is the son of former two-time cruiserweight world champion Steve Cunningham.

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE AT FRAME RESTAURANT (222 MARKET STREET IN PHILADELPHIA ON FRIDAY, MAY 19TH AT 2 PM

TICKETS ARE $65, $75, $125 and $175 (VIP Cocktail) and can be purchased by emailing [email protected]