Scrappy Ramirez dropped, edges MD victory at Fantasy Springs

The first installment of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN of 2023 featured a sold-out event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with adrenaline-filled matches and round-the-clock action. The event was broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

In the main event attraction, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles successfully attained the WBA Continental Americas Super Flyweight Title in a 10-round match against Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-4-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

“This wasn’t a tough fight for me,” said “Scrappy” Ramirez. “He wasn’t on my level. I made sure that the fight wasn’t boring for the fans here and made it as entertaining as possible. Even though I give myself a C for my performance because I should have never gotten hit, I was willing to take a gamble. I want the eliminator next.”

In a thrilling, back-and-forth, action-packed co-main event, the Coachella Valley’s Manuel “Gucci” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) maintained his undefeated record in one of the toughest fights of his career yet, successfully defeating via split-decision Franklin “El Abuelo” Gonzalez of Los Teques, Venezuela (25-2, 25 KOs). The eight-round bantamweight fight was nonstop, the two rocking each other through various points in the bout, Flores breaking through the stalemate in the fifth round by sending Gonzalez to the mat.

The judges scored the bout 77-74, 75-76, 77-74.

“This was a really good experience,” said Manuel “Gucci” Flores. “I’ve never gone a full eight-rounds before against a tough opponent like Gonzalez. This was a great test for me; I give myself a C-. I kept going to his head when his body was there. He was using some dirty tactics like head butting and such, but at the end I’m glad we were able to get the victory.”

Katherine Lindenmuth (3-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico received a hard-fought, split-decision victory against Lorraine Villalobos (5-5, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles. A six-round minimumweight fight, Lindenmuth was consistent each round with her punches and pressure. The judges saw it 56-58, 58-56, 55-59.

Making a phenomenal statement in his professional debut, Grant Flores (1-0) dazzled the crowd with a stellar knockout victory in front of a hometown, Coachella crowd. The fight made it to 2:35 of the first-round of the scheduled four-rounds in a super welterweight fight against Jorge Lopez (0-2) of Queretaro, Mexico.

In a four-round bantamweight scrap, Stefani “Stefi” Cohen (3-1-1, 1 KO) of Miami, Florida went the distance against with Leanne Calderon (1-3-1) of Austin, Texas. Cohen and Calderon had back and forth exchanges, Cohen getting the best of Calderon in the second round sending her to the mat after a flurry of punches. Cohen took home the unanimous decision victory with scores of 38-37 from all three judges.

Opening the night and the DAZN broadcast with a four-round heavyweight match, Zachary Spiller (3-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas defeated Kaleel Carter (3-4, 3 KOs) of Bellflower via unanimous decision with scores of 39-37 from all three judges.