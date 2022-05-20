Gorman vs Salek undercard confirmed for Liverpool

May 20th, 2022

The Wasserman Boxing locomotive shows no sign of slowing, as more numbers aim to be smashed on Friday June 17 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The undercard has been announced, with more thrilling free-to-air boxing coming to screens next month, live on Channel 5 in association with William Hill, Numan and Infinitum.

It was an impressive debut for Wasserman Boxing on Channel 5, with over one million people tuning in to witness all the action from the Indigo at the O2, headlined by a classic British Middleweight Title clash and fight of the year contender between Linus Udofia and Denzel Bentley.

All eyes now turn to Liverpool and one of Britain’s most exciting Heavyweight prospects as Nathan Gorman takes on Czech champion Tomas Salek in what promises to be another epic night of live, free-to-air boxing.

On the undercard, there is something to get fight fans salivating, as it all goes down in a British Super Flyweight Title Eliminator between ‘The Chosen One’ Marcel Braithwaite (12-3) and Thomas Essomba (11-7-1, 4 KOs).

Braithwaite will have the opportunity to earn his ticket to a British Super Flyweight Title shot in front of his home support, as the local lad looks to steal the limelight in Liverpool. He will be full of confidence coming off the back of a win in his last outing, securing the WBC International Silver Super Flyweight Title and now setting his sights on another belt for the mantelpiece.

The party atmosphere could be quickly silenced by a very experienced Essomba, hungry to show that the tweaks made in and out of the ring will be enough to convert his dreams into reality. The former Commonwealth Flyweight Title holder will be looking to leave it all in the ring as he pushes for glory at 34-years-old.

Also on the card, Tom Aitchison (6-0, 1 KO) has wasted no time in his pursuit of activity, having had three fights in under a year, the St Helens man will be looking to claim a fourth victory on June 17 in Liverpool.

In a special international attraction, former Olympian and current IBF #3 Middleweight, Patrick Wojcicki (15-0-1, 6 KOs) from Germany will continue his case for a shot at Gennady Golvokin’s 154 lbs belt as he builds on his impressive fighting record.

The stacked card does not stop there, as former Team GB Commonwealth gold medallist Chloe Watson (2-0) looks to continue her strong start as a professional, fighting over 6 rounds in the Flyweight division. Paddy Lacey (2-0) will look to perform in front of his own people, as the ex-professional footballer from Liverpool looks to continue his undefeated streak at Middleweight.

Mason ‘Nutty’ Cartwright (17-3, 7 KOs) will be eager to prove he is one of the best Super Welterweights in the country when the Ellesmere Port man performs over 8 rounds. Heavyweight giant ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (2-0, 1 KO) will be stalking his opponent for another sensational knockout to go viral after coming off the back of a destructive win last time out.

Yet more fights on an unbelievable card, as ‘H-Money’ Harry Kinsella (1-0) looks to show the terrestrial television audience he is top dollar over 6 rounds in a Lightweight division bout. A homecoming for Merseyside’s Marcus Molloy (4-0, 1 KO), who will be looking to keep his ‘0’ as the 23-year-old continues to build on his reputation as a Super Featherweight star in the making.

Kalle Sauerland, Head Of Global Boxing a Wasserman said: “The first event with Channel 5 was a massive success, over one million viewers and a stacked card that delivered all the way through – in particular the absolutely breath-taking main event for the British title.

“On we roll, and next up will be Liverpool with another cracking card. The big heavyweight returns; Nathan Gorman will be back in action. I’m looking forward to reaching millions of viewers again and a fantastic atmosphere in one of my favourite cities, Liverpool.”