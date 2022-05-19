DAZN and Golden Boy secure new multi-year streaming deal

May 19th, 2022

World Boxing News can confirm that DAZN and Golden Boy secured their future with a new streaming deal.

Passing information to WBN on Thursday, Golden Boy laid down details of the extension to their current agreement.

“DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, and U.S.-based boxing powerhouse Golden Boy today announce a multi-year, multi-fight partnership to deliver championship boxing and unearth the next generation of boxing talent,” they said.

“This venture expands on the relationship that started in 2018 with a five-year deal, establishing DAZN and Golden Boy as the leaders in sports entertainment in the U.S. market.

“The partnership will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series – Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN – a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

“Additional blockbuster events to follow in 2022 will include the return of undefeated superstars Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. in June, July, and August, respectively.”

DAZN

When commenting on the deal, Ed Breeze of DAZN said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy.

“Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last.

“As part of our new partnership, we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN.’

“These blockbuster nights are another mega addition to DAZN’s premium portfolio. This streaming includes live sports and original programming.

“Also, the world’s biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and J.League.”

Golden Boy faced criticism this week over the continued stifling of Jaime Munguia. The Mexican will fight Jimmy Kelly in his next DAZN fight.

Munguia missed out on some of the more prominent names in the division. Fans and media alike believe Golden Boy can do far better than the former super-welterweight.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.